ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Marlins Place 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr. on IL With Right Lower Back Strain

By Alex Murphy
FanNation Fastball
FanNation Fastball
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fIFPc_0gQGXcVo00

The Miami Marlins suffered a major setback as star second baseman Jazz Chisholm was placed on the injured list with a right lower back strain. His timetable to return is unknown at this point.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Miami Marlins fans received some rough news on Wednesday in the form of their future All-Star second baseman, Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Chisholm Jr. exited Tuesday night's game with right lower back discomfort and today, the team has placed him on the 10-day IL with a right lower back strain.

It's quite a blow to this team, one that is hovering around the .500 mark, currently sitting at 33-40 on the year heading into Wednesday night's game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

He was the glue keeping the offense and defense together on this team, though offensively, he's been having some troubles as of recently.

Chisholm Jr. didn't look 100 percent up to speed in Tuesday's game against the Cardinals and his early exit in the second inning of that game didn't necessarily come as much of a surprise.

With him having recent back troubles over the past week or so, it seemed to be almost a formality that something was going to give in the end, unfortunately.

Despite him struggling in recent games, Chisholm Jr. is currently hitting .254 on the year with 14 home runs, 45 RBI and a 139 OPS+, and had the most votes of any NL second baseman in All-Star Game voting.

While it looks like his current IL stint might take him out of the running to be a starter at Dodger Stadium, he will almost certainly be selected to the team, the first of many ASG selections for him.

With a combination of speed, power and defense, and a swing that is very much reminiscent of Ken Griffey Jr., Chisholm Jr. has taken his game to a new level and his absence on the team will be felt.

Infielder Luke Williams was called up from Triple-A Jacksonville as a result of the move.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Alec Bohm on Phillies' bench Friday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals. Matt Vierling is moving to the hot corner in place of Bohm and hitting eighth. Mickey Moniak is replacing Bohm in the lineup to play center field and bat ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
FastBreak on FanNation

LiAngelo Ball Has Signed With An NBA Team

The Charlotte Hornets have released their NBA Summer League Roster, which has LiAngelo Ball on it. Ball is the older brother of LaMelo (currently on the Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (currently on the Chicago Bulls and was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017).
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Braves vs. Phillies prediction, odds and pick – 6/30/2022

The Atlanta Braves will attempt to sweep the three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies as the NL East rivals meet in the finale at Citizens Bank Park. It’s time to continue our MLB odds coverage with a Braves-Phillies prediction and pick. The Braves defeated the Phillies 4-1 on Thursday. It did not start well for them, as the Phillies got the […] The post MLB Odds: Braves vs. Phillies prediction, odds and pick – 6/30/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Nolan Arenado lights up the Phillies on the second of July

Saturday in the park. Think it was the Fourth of July. It almost was by the time this one ended. The Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals needed an interminable four hours and five minutes to settle things at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday. The July 2 affair started in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Griffey Jr.
The Associated Press

Justin Turner hits 2 HRs, Dodgers beat Padres 3-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Justin Turner finally found his power at the plate and Chris Taylor made a sparking defensive outfield play that was too much for the San Diego Padres. Turner homered twice, including a go-ahead two-run shot in the seventh inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers won 3-1 on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series between the NL West’s top teams.
SAN DIEGO, CA
dodgerblue.com

This Day In Dodgers History: Hideo Nomo Makes All-Star Game, Eric Gagné Reaches 30 Saves, White House Visit & More

This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history is noteworthy for Johnny Podres, Hideo Nomo, Eric Gagné, Cody Bellinger and the 2020 World Series championship team. On July 2, 1962, Podres tied an old MLB record with eight consecutive strikeouts during a 5-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Podres began his record-tying streak by getting Ted Savage swinging for the third out in the fourth inning.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Darick Hall not in Phillies' Saturday lineup

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Darick Hall is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Hall is being replaced at designated hitter by Kyle Schwarber versus Cardinals starter Matthew Liberatore. In 13 plate appearances this season, Hall has a .231 batting average with a 1.154 OPS, 3 home...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

MLS 2022 season: How to watch Major League Soccer, schedule, scores, more

Major League Soccer is back and there’s a new club in the house, a record-setting one at that. Charlotte FC is here from scratch to take its best shot at establishing a new power in MLS’ Eastern Conference, though there will be familiar names to chase down including New York Red Bulls, Columbus Crew, and MLS Cup winners New York City FC.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The St Louis Cardinals#Rbi#Nl
numberfire.com

Garrett Stubbs sitting Saturday for Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Stubbs is being replaced behind the plate by J.T. Realmuto versus Cardinals starter Matthew Liberatore. In 57 plate appearances this season, Stubbs has a .280 batting average with a .917...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanNation Fastball

FanNation Fastball

New York, NY
366
Followers
152
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from around MLB

 https://www.si.com/fannation/mlb/fastball/

Comments / 0

Community Policy