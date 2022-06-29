ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As word of a higher salary cap circulates, Boston reportedly plans on 'spending well into the tax'

By Justin Quinn
 3 days ago
Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

The NBA salary cap for the 2022-23 season may rise considerably. ESPN’s Tim Bontemps reports it will rise from the previous projection of $112 million to $123.6 million. While the actual number is not set yet, the rising salary cap will affect every team.

The Boston Celtics will likely see the value of their mini- mid-level exception (MLE) rise to $6.47 million from prior estimates of around $6.39 million. Over the course of a full three-year MLE contract, that would add close to a quarter of a million dollars, making such a contract a little more attractive to prospective free agents.

Perhaps more interestingly, the news would increase the luxury tax threshold by about $1.5 million. And MassLive’s Brian Robb reports the Celtics are willing to make use of every dollar.

Per Robb’s sources, the team “plans on spending well into the tax” — welcome news to fans who have seen other ball clubs clutch the purse strings when it comes time to contend.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire.

