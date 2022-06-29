Clark County assessors clarify tax cap confusion for homeowners

Nearly 10 months after bids were issued for an improvement project targeting Blagg Road in Pahrump, Nye County has awarded a $489,604 contract going to Las Vegas Paving Corp. The Blagg Road improvement contract was originally set to be awarded in October of last year. However, at the time, only one bid was received for the work and it was far above the allocated budget. As a result, commissioners voted to reject the bid and directed public works staff to rethink the scope of the project.
