Clark County assessors clarify tax cap confusion for homeowners

The City Council met Tuesday, June 27, with water levels, city signage and the proposal of a new grocery store and recreational vehicle complex on the agenda. The city is currently looking at two properties in the southwest part of town to be added to the land management process. One is being eyed by Elite RV to build a recreational vehicle resort. The other is proposed to be the town’s second grocery store, a demand many residents have been asking for for years.

BOULDER CITY, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO