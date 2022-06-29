ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Santa Clarita Man Sentenced to Time Served in Boyfriend's Death

By City News Service
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

SAN FERNANDO (CNS) - A Santa Clarita man convicted of involuntary manslaughter for the death of his boyfriend -- a UC San Diego student -- was sentenced Wednesday to three years he had already served behind bars.

Jurors acquitted Christian Alexander Ortiz, now 26, of murder and found him guilty of the lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter involving the September 2018 death of 20-year-old Brayan Rodriguez, according to Deputy District Attorney Julie Kramer.

Ortiz testified in his own defense and contended that Rodriguez had died accidentally during "erotic asphyxiation," according to the prosecutor, who countered that the act was intentional and that the defendant knew the conduct was dangerous to human life.

Friends and relatives had spent much of the weekend searching for Rodriguez, passing out flyers with his photo. Rodriguez's body was found Sept. 24, 2018, in Ortiz's closet at the home in the 23600 block of Via Valer.

Ortiz was arrested the next day by Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide investigators, and was released from jail after the jury returned its verdict May 18, according to jail records.

CBS LA

45-year-old achieves life-long dream after graduating from LAPD academy

With their friends and families waiting in the background, Class 122 of the Los Angeles Police Department's Academy eagerly waited for their turn to walk up and receive their diploma — especially 45-year-old Miguel Camarena."I feel amazing," said the newly minted officer. "I feel very honored, very honored to wear this uniform. It means a lot to me, I'm very proud."Officer Camarena's life-long dream of dawning a badge was put on hold early in life as his family grew. "He had a cell phone store for 9, 10 years," said his wife Veronica Camarena. "He actually raised my daughter while working...
LOS ANGELES, CA
