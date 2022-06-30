ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

How to Debug and Automate Processes in the Sales Department

HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Sales department is the only one in the company that makes money. Automation is the transfer of routine tasks from humans to robots or software. It only reduces operational costs and increases the speed of a process. If the processes in the Sales department are weak, you just teach the...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
HackerNoon

4 Strategic Design Practices to Future-Proof Your Startup in 2022

Startups are shifting focus from expansion to survival and laying out plans for the months and years to come. Successful startups such as Instagram, Uber, Venmo, and WhatsApp all launched with success in the Great Recession of 2008.Apply these simple strategies to promote longevity and build success for your startup. The most strategic tool a startup has at its disposal is the feedback of its users. It is the only way to build products and services correctly. Customer-centric companies are 60% more profitable than those that aren't.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
HackerNoon

Pricing 101 - Create Pricing Strategies For Your App and Maximize Your Revenue

Pricing is one of the fundamental components of the marketing plan for apps. It can also be one of the most infuriating and challenging concepts to nail down. It can not be easy to pinpoint precisely how much your app is worth, whether that’s from a financial, cost-benefit, or emotional standpoint. But mobile app pricing strategies will resolve the confusion and help you position your app in the most fitting way so that you can showcase your app as the most beneficial choice along with your competitors.
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

The Data Table Format Wars

As I write this on June 29, 2022, the “Data + AI Summit” is on its last day in San Francisco. I’d been thinking about writing about this topic for nearly a year now, but the. from. to open source all Delta Lake APIs as part of...
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Optimizing SQL Queries With JPA Repositories

Developers created one entity class and one repository for each table in the relational data model. Over time, the volume of data grew, entities acquired additional fields, and the number of connections increased. At this point, the developers decided to write native SQL queries to improve performance. This created architectural problems since such queries often use the features of a particular SQL dialect for optimization. They are not validated during the build of the project and their maintenance in a working state depended on the responsibility of specific developers. There is another option, allocate a separate class for a shortened ViewModel that is read-only.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debug#Automation#Automate#Productivity#The Sales Department
HackerNoon

Retention tips from the Internet vs 56 software developers

Today, you don’t compete for talent against local organisations, you compete with everybody; Silicon Valley included. There aren’t enough quality candidates, and they are bombarded with offers. Building a team is not a cakewalk, but there’s plenty of advice on that (we’re lucky). As a leader,...
INTERNET
HackerNoon

Purpose-Driven Microservice Design

Buzzwords aren’t something I expected when I started my career. In those days, most of the technology news arrived in paper-based weekly publications like InformationWeek and Network World. I remember thinking to myself, “Man, they are using these same words over and over again each week.”. That translated...
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Real-time Analytics and Data Processing with Kafka & Spark

When building software or web applications, you can add analytics, but what does it mean to be real-time? Generally speaking, there are three types of analytics. The first one is dashboards and BI tools. These are normally used for internal purposes. The second one is user-facing analytics. These are analytics you provide to the end-users of your software or web applications. The third one is machine-learning, machine-powered, or machine-fed type of analytics. These are when you feed analytics or events directly into your systems and then have your systems do the processing automatically—like anomaly detection or fraud detection.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

How We Released a Product And Got To #1 On Product Hunt

When we planned our strategy to launch Adadot on Product Hunt, we had dreams of getting into the number one spot. With a combination of careful planning and – to be honest – a smidge of luck on the day, we made it a reality. Check out exactly how (and why) we did it below!
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
HackerNoon

Removing Items From a JavaScript Array

One of the most frequent tasks we have to perform in Javascript is to remove a particular item from an array. However, it's not straightforward. There is no removeArrayItem method in Javascript, so we have to use alternative methods. Let's look at how to remove a particular array item in Javascript.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Hackernoon

Metaverse: Prospects for Monetization and Scaling

The Metaverse is a computer simulation of a 3D world using virtual and augmented reality tools. It is assumed that it will be possible to spend almost a whole day in this computer world. In more realistic representations, visitors to the metaverse use sophisticated motion-tracking mechanisms and VR headsets to physically interact in the virtual world, where they take on the form of virtual avatars, play games, and live pseudo-anonymous lives. There are many different ideas about what it will look like, and disputes about whether it already exists today.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Understanding Project Dependencies Through the NPM Lens

Code dependencies are like Legos. We're able to pull in other people's code; combining and stacking different packages together to fulfill our goals. Using dependencies greatly reduces the complexity of developing software. We can take advantage of the hard work someone has already done to solve a problem so we can continue to build the projects we want. A development pipeline can have multiple kinds of code dependencies:
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Build Startup Success By Launching MVPs

Minimum Viable Product or MVP development can let businesses achieve objectives of speed and agility, and help them develop products that meet user requirements. These are some of the many benefits MVP brings to the table. In this article, learn more about MVPs, their benefits, and the 10 steps to...
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

How to Reduce Your Crash Rate

Chime wanted an error monitoring solution that would work with React Native, unify its error management across platforms, and ensure stable experiences for iOS and Android users. Results. Chime benefits from complete clarity during app releases with Bugsnag’s stack traces, filtering, and Stability Center, which enable complete error monitoring and...
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Marketing Your Crypto/NFT Tokens

Crypto public relations campaigns are the real deal for crypto-related businesses and projects. It does not matter if these businesses are startups or have been in the crypto space for some time, the moment their public relations campaign is successful, it will be the beginning of a successful token sale.
CURRENCIES
HackerNoon

Data Management Patterns for Microservices Architecture

Microservices architecture has transformed the development of dynamic and large-scale applications. It is essential to know how to manage the data when developing an application with microservices. Data management patterns in microservices architecture for data management should be considered. These patterns include Database per Service Pattern, Saga Pattern, API Composition Pattern, CQRS Pattern and Event Sourcing Pattern.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

I Wrote a Library to Make Using localStorage Easier.

LocalStorage takes in only string values. If you want to save an object, you have to convert it into a JSON object. This is troublesome because of the extra need to use `JSON.stringify` and `Jos.parse` Instead of using localStorage, localStore uses localStorage to save objects and get them from localStorage. It calls 'Joscript' for you so you don’t have to remember whether the value is a string or a Joscript object.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

The Pain Of Making A Blockchain App From Scratch

After a 3–4 month development cycle, I finally transition from the “developer” state to the “maintainer” state. , an on-chain weekly stock trading league, seems ready to release, so for now, my work is mostly done. During this time, before the inevitable horde of bugs comes crawling out, it’s okay to take a load off and think back on the process. What did I do? Why did I do it? How’d it go? Was it worth it? And so on…
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

This is How Twitch Went Global

Established brands and startups around the world are discovering the power of live interactive video – from RushTix and Codices, to DeNA, BeLive, GoPro, and beyond. Using Amazon Interactive Video Service (Amazon IVS), these innovative companies are transforming the future of ecommerce, fitness, user-generated content, and more by optimizing the live streaming experience for creators and audiences. A managed live streaming solution designed for developers to add live video and enable interactivity with video in their app or site without investing in streaming infrastructure, Amazon IVS was formally introduced in July 2020, but its development history traces much further back, with an origin shared with one of the world’s most widely used streaming platforms. At any given moment, more than 2.5 million viewers are tuned into Twitch, with the site averaging 31 million daily viewers. In 2021, more than 1.3 trillion minutes of live streamed video were watched on Twitch, a sizable bump from the more than 1 trillion minutes watched on the site in 2020 and 600 billion minutes watched in 2019. Using Amazon Interactive Video Service (Amazon IVS), these innovative companies are transforming the future of ecommerce, fitness, user-generated content, and more by optimizing the live streaming experience for creators and audiences. A managed live streaming solution designed for developers to add live video and enable interactivity with video in their app or site without investing in streaming infrastructure, Amazon IVS was formally introduced in July 2020, but its development history traces much further back, with an origin shared with one of the world’s most widely used streaming platforms.
TV & VIDEOS
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

4K+
Followers
14K+
Post
441K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy