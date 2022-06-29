ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Sunken Paddle Ciderworks in Oshkosh

By Caitlin MacWilliams
visitoshkosh.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBasically it's a small cidery with a limited tasting area - and Oshkosh is now home to one! Spencer Morse and Doug Post are opening the first nano-cidery in town after years of craft beer drinking, home brewing, and experimenting with different flavors. Spencer and Doug became good friends in high...

www.visitoshkosh.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxcitiesmagazine.com

The Cherry on Top! Worth the Drive Ice Cream

‘Tis the season! Summer is for sunny days, warm breezes and road trips, and more often than not, that means ice cream. Strolling through a park or parked at a picnic table or bench, the cool treat is synonymous with being young and young at heart. And that’s just the cherry on top of what’s already a likely sweet and sticky day.
SHERWOOD, WI
foxcitiesmagazine.com

Worth the Drive: Suamico

Located just ten miles north of Green Bay and about 40 miles from the Fox Cities, the Village of Suamico is a surprise gem that shines in its own right, packing a punch in the variety of ways it’s “worth the drive” for visitors. Its unique geographical...
SUAMICO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘It’s like a family’: Angie’s Main Cafe closes in Shawano

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – Since 1948 it has been a staple on Main Street in downtown Shawano. On Thursday at 2 p.m., a popular eatery closed for good. People from all over packed Angie’s Main Cafe for one final meal. Since the news that Angie’s was closing, seats have been full.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
State
Wisconsin State
City
Oshkosh, WI
Oshkosh, WI
Food & Drinks
Oshkosh, WI
Lifestyle
WFRV Local 5

Local fastpitch legend honored in Kewaunee County

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A local fastpitch softball legend threw out the first pitch on Friday at Haney Park in the City of Kewaunee to commemorate his legacy. Reiny Hlinak grew up playing fastpitch softball in the sixties when the league began in Kewaunee, he was unofficially the man in charge of taking care of […]
KEWAUNEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Our Town Manitowoc: Abacus Architects

(WFRV) – Whether you are building new or building on years of heritage with a restoration project, can help bring your vision to reality. Local 5 Live visited the team recently with a look at a number of projects they are working on in Manitowoc and while their buildings are gorgeous, they say their true success comes from focusing on people.
MANITOWOC, WI
whby.com

Bear wanders through Town of Algoma neighborhood (VIDEO)

ALGOMA, Wis — The town of Algoma is the latest to get visit from a bear this summer. Doorbell video shared with WHBY, shows the bear walking through a neighborhood at night, just west of the Oshkosh city limits. Bears have also been spotted in Winneconne and Omro in...
ALGOMA, WI
radioplusinfo.com

2022 Local Fireworks Times

Campbellsport will celebrate Independence Day with the Fireman’s Picnic activities July 2-4. The weekend begins with a fish fry from 3 to 8 p.m. July 2. July 3 highlights include water fights and live music with the fireworks display at dusk. The annual car show will be July 4. There will be a parade at noon and live music 1 to 5 p.m. Available all weekend will be carnival rides, food and beverages. campbellsportfire.com.
FOND DU LAC, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paddle#Hard Cider#Food Drink#Urban Nano Cideries#Pineapple Reaper Lrb
pleasantviewrealty.com

N1764 Forest Lake Rd, Campbellsport, WI, USA

Enjoy the tranquility of lake living seasonally or year round. This great home offers an open concept kitchen/dining and living room with awesome views of the lake! 2 bedrooms and ¾ bath plus a large deck lakeside. Home is being sold fully furnished (with the exception of a few small personal items), 2 kayaks, jon boat, 2 lawn mowers, towels, bedding and more. Pier and raft also included. Forest lake allows electric motors only so you can truly enjoy the peace and quiet and sounds of nature. Lake is surrounded by State forest land which offers many trails. Forest lake has a variety of fish including largemouth bass, bluegill, crappie, sunfish walleye and northern pike. Take a look now and you can enjoy the rest of the summer at the lake!
CAMPBELLSPORT, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: What's killing fish in the Fox River?

The DNR didn't find water quality issues and it's waiting for lab testing. Boy Scouts share personal stories of surviving derailment. "I could die right now, and that can’t be happening to me," one recalled thinking as their train car flipped over. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday outlook. Updated: 5...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Gas leak in Neenah removes residents from their homes early Friday

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A gas leak in the City of Neenah evacuated around 24 individuals from a neighborhood on Friday morning. According to a release, around 9:30 a.m., the Neenah-Menasha Fire and Rescue was sent to the 1300 Block of Breezewood Lane for a report of a gas leak.
NEENAH, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay police surround Baird Street home

It has been a journey for 15 local scouts who were on the Amtrak train that derailed in a crash Monday. Here are extended interviews with the boys. The county saw an increase in overdose deaths and had limited places to store bodies. Updated: 20 minutes ago. Why the county...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Pro-Choice rally held at busy Green Bay intersection

$10 million state grant for job training, transportation in Waupaca County. Fox Valley Technical College, Rawhide Youth Services and Goodwill Industries are teaming up for the innovative training program. Updated: 2 hours ago. Multiple fire departments and agencies responded to the 90-unit Crow's Nest Apartments. Updated: 2 hours ago. A...
GREEN BAY, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Be on the lookout: Bear spotted wandering through Fox Crossing park

FOX CROSSING — A black bear was spotted by residents Monday afternoon in the village of Fox Crossing near Menasha, but police were never able to track it down. The bear was photographed near Susan Ave, as well as in O’hauser Park, according to the Fox Crossing Police Department.
MENASHA, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Baird Street reopens after Green Bay SWAT responds to disturbance

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department reopened a residential street shortly before 2 P.M. -- about three hours after the SWAT team responded to a domestic disturbance Friday morning. Police say a family was worried about a man in the house on the 800-block of S....
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

New Development Coming to Kimberly Along the Fox River

KIMBERLY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — This riverfront view that used to be home to an operation related to the New Page Paper Mill will soon become the Blue at the Trails neighborhood, complete with condominiums and townhomes. President of Hoffman Planning, Design, and Construction Sam Statz describes this project as...
KIMBERLY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy