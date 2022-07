For all its cuisines, Mexican isn’t one that typically comes to mind when considering New Orleans food as a whole. But even here, there’s a plethora of options to satisfy a craving for what could be considered the perfect food: It’s textural (tender meats, crispy tortillas, juicy pico de gallo, crunchy lettuce, creamy guacamole), balanced (savory herbs, smoky chipotle, fresh citrus, spicy peppers, sweet cinnamon), and deeply flavorful, the result of simmering, steaming, and open-flame cooking.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO