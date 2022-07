Brian Fitzgerald: Rank hypocrisy of pro-life movement has caused me to drop affiliation. I no longer refer to myself as a pro-life Democrat. The actions of the U.S. Supreme Court, in overturning Roe v. Wade, has struck at the privacy rights of all Americans. It has stripped personal autonomy from a large percentage of Americans. As a former religious studies major in college, as well as an M.Div. student in graduate school, I strongly dislike abortion. I believe that we are all created in the image of God. That means the child in the womb, the homeless community living in...

HAPPY VALLEY, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO