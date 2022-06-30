19-Year-Old Charged With Murder over Rumor About Sexuality

DAYTONA BEACH -- A Daytona Beach man is accused of killing someone he met online.

Police say 19-year-old Jakari Webb had met the man online, and was either concerned about being outed, or concerned that the victim was spreading rumors about his sexuality.

Police Chief Jakari Young says Webb set up a meeting with Telan Mann, also 19, and shot him on a sidewalk near Oak Tree Circle and Forest Glen Boulevard. Detectives tracked him down with surveillance from nearby homes and Bethune-Cookman University.

Mann is charged with first-degree murder and Young says they're discussing with prosecutors, whether to charge Webb with a hate crime.

Webb also faces charges of violation of probation and resisting arrest.

Photo: Daytona Beach PD/Canva