ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

UW begins nuclear energy research project

newslj.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLARAMIE — As nuclear energy makes its way into Wyoming, local scientists will join a nationwide effort to learn more about emerging nuclear technologies and potential impacts on communities. University of Wyoming has been awarded an $800,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Energy as part of a...

newslj.com

Comments / 0

Related
newslj.com

Disc golf enthusiast visits Evanston on latest tour

EVANSTON —In 2013, Larry Clifford Kirk — then a technical sergeant in the United States Air Force and a longtime disc golf enthusiast — set out to play disc golf in 50 states in 50 days, a feat that eventually landed him in the Guinness Book of World Records.
EVANSTON, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Cheyenne firework shoot site location & information

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (MEDIA RELEASE) - From the Laramie County Sheriffs Office:. “As we come upon the Independence Day holiday, we want to encourage you to celebrate responsibly. Fireworks are legal in Laramie County as there is no fire ban in place. If you choose to set off fireworks, we encourage you to use the Fireworks Shoot Site located at 2275 W College Dr. between the hours of 8pm to midnight. In order to use the site, you must possess a pass or your receipt from Pyro City, Black Cat, Phantom or USA Fireworks and present it when you pull into the gate.
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

Travel Publication Labels Cheyenne as Wyoming’s Most Beautiful City

We all know Wyoming is an incredibly scenic state. There's tourism that comes to the Cowboy State from all over, especially during the summer months. Wyoming also seems to be one of the top states to come to for retirement as well. But of all the scenic spots in Wyoming, what town could possibly be labeled as 'Wyoming's most beautiful city'? It turns out, it's our very own capital city.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Sheriff Candidate Interviews Saturday On “Weekend In Wyoming”

The Weekend in Wyoming Program on Saturday will re-broadcast the candidate interviews we have conducted over the last few weeks with the Republican candidates for Laramie County Sheriff as well as independent candidate Jeff Barnes. The Republicans, of course, are former Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak, Captain Don Hollingshead, and...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Business
City
Kemmerer, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
City
Laramie, WY
Local
Wyoming Industry
buckrail.com

SNAPPED: Black bear rescued from power pole

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department conducted an unusual rescue recently after a black bear scaled an electrical pole. Wheatland Wildlife Biologist Keaton Weber darted and relocated a two-year-old female black bear that had climbed up an electrical pole near Cheyenne. Personnel with Black Hills Energy...
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

BOPU employees to enforce seasonal watering restrictions

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - As temperatures continue to rise, the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities (BOPU) is reminding customers that watering lawns, gardens, and flower beds between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. is prohibited this summer in Cheyenne. This rule and others are laid listed as part of...
CHEYENNE, WY
shortgo.co

Board of Public Utilities Reminds Customers to Follow the 2022 Summer Watering Schedule

As temperatures are on the rise again, the City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities (BOPU) would like to remind customers of the 2022 summer watering schedule. From May 1 to September 1, watering lawns, gardens, and flower beds between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. is prohibited. Customers may water lawns up to three days per week in the mornings or evenings that are most convenient. To avoid water waste, customers are encouraged not to water during high winds and/or rainstorms. Wasting water, such as allowing water to run down the street, is also prohibited.
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Power#Sustainable Energy#Nuclear Reactor#Energy Transition#University Of Wyoming#Doe#Uw#Rocky Mountain Power#Pacificorp
K2 Radio

UPDATE: Flash Flood Emergency Issued for Lingle Area Due to Canal Breach

Due to a worsening canal breach a mile west of Lingle, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Flash Flood Emergency for the area until 4 p.m. Friday. Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 1051 AM MDT Fri Jul 1 2022 WYC015-012200- /O.CON.KCYS.FF.W.0001.000000T0000Z-220701T2200Z/ /00000.3.DM.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Goshen WY- 1051 AM MDT Fri Jul 1 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY FOR LINGLE... ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FAILURE OF INTERSTATE CANAL REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL GOSHEN COUNTY... At 1051 AM MDT, Whalen Dam operator reported that flow through the breach in the Interstate Canal would begin to recede after 2PM MDT. At 1000 AM, Goshen County Emergency Management reported worsening flooding due to the breach 1 mile west of Lingle. This is a FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY for Lingle. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding from a levee failure. SOURCE...Emergency Management reported. IMPACT...This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! IMMEDIATE EVACUATION for areas near the levee break. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Lingle. Highway 26 west of Lingle. This includes the following streams and drainages... Boyee Draw, Interstate Canal, Rawhide Creek, Willy Draw and North Platte River. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move to higher ground now! This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order. If you are in low lying areas along the Interstate Canal you should move to higher ground immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely.
LINGLE, WY
wyo4news.com

Update on the Green River shooting

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Since the June 23 shooting, very little information has been released because the crime is still under investigation. Wyo4News has received some new information and would like to share this with the public. Updates will come as soon as we receive them. On June 23,...
GREEN RIVER, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne NWS: Severe Storms Possible This Afternoon

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says some strong to severe storms are possible in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this afternoon [Friday, July 1]. The agency posted this statement on its' website:. Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is likely this afternoon and evening. A...
CHEYENNE, WY
cheyennecity.org

City Announces Trash and Recycle Schedule for Fourth of July

CHEYENNE - The City of Cheyenne has announced their trash, compost, and recycle pick-up for the Independence Day holiday on Monday, July 4th. Scheduled trash, compost, and recycle pick-up that day will instead take place Saturday, July 2nd. Please have your trash, compost, and recycle containers out by 6:00 a.m.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Laramie County Sheriff’s Race Online Poll Ends In Near Tie

If a recent week-long Townsquare Media of Cheyenne online poll is any indication, the August 16 GOP Primary Election for Laramie County Sheriff could be a real cliffhanger. Voting on our online poll ended this morning, and showed Captain Don Hollingshead of the Laramie County Sheriff's Office edging former Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak by four votes out of a total of 734 votes cast.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

Historic Cheyenne Hotel Bar & Restaurant Goes Up For Sale

A piece of Cheyenne's downtown nightlife that also remains an important part of its legendary history is up for sale to the public. The Historic Plains Hotel took to social media today to announce that their bar and restaurant is hitting the open market. The spot is located in the heart of downtown Cheyenne at 1600 Central Ave on the main floor of the hotel, which happens to sit just across the street from the historic Cheyenne Depot Plaza.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (6/30/22–7/1/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Laramie Live

BREAKING: Laramie Police Arrest California Man for Murder

Laramie police say they have arrested a 29-year-old California man for murder in connection with a missing person's case. Lt. Ryan Thompson says officers began investigating the case around 7:43 p.m. Monday and subsequently arrested Hunter O. Fulton for second-degree murder and mutilation of dead bodies. Police did not say...
LARAMIE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy