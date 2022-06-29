ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neighbours cast celebrate at finale event after filming wraps

By Brenna Cooper
digitalspy.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 37 years on air and nearly 9,000 episodes, it's nearly time to say goodbye to Neighbours. With its last-ever episode set to air on August 1st in both the UK and Australia, the cast have reunited for a special finale event. Despite the shock of Neighbours ending, the...

www.digitalspy.com

digitalspy.com

Married At First Sight star Dion Giannarelli rekindles romance with ex

Married at First Sight Australia's Dion Giannarelli has rekindled his romance with ex girlfriend Nikki Walton. The TV groom confirmed the new relationship by posting a photo of himself and Nikki on Instagram with the caption:. "Logies after party was a very special event, it was even more special to...
RELATIONSHIPS
digitalspy.com

The Walking Dead final season death teased in new picture

The Walking Dead's final episodes look set to air a big death, at least going by a teaser picture from filming. Fans are eagerly awaiting the final episodes of the series, which have already finished filming with the cast saying their goodbyes. However, director of photography Duane Manwiller has shared...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Neighbours star discusses tragic death story for first time

Neighbours spoilers follow. Some devastating scenes are about to air in Neighbours when young Hendrix Greyson dies following his lung transplant operation. It is a cruel blow for the teen who has only just got married to the love of his life, Mackenzie. Ahead of the storyline's sad conclusion, Ben Turland has been chatting about what it was like to film the shocking story.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

'X Factor' Star Tom Mann's Wife Dies on Wedding Day, Simon Cowell Offers Condolences

11:02 AM PT -- Simon Cowell, who served as a judge during Tom's time on the show, just released an emotional statement about Dani's death, telling TMZ, "As a father myself, I simply cannot imagine the heartbreak Tom and his family are going through and will be personally reaching out to him. From my family to his, we extend our deepest condolences and all of our love during this tragic time."
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Only Weeks After He ‘Died,’ Days of Our Lives Sends Lucas Adams’ Tripp Packing

A death is about to rock Salem to its core and there will be a few exits along the way as things heat up this summer, including Days of Our Lives actor Lucas Adams, as first reported in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, who has wrapped up filming at the NBC soap. Viewers will watch as Tripp says goodbye to his family and heads off to live in Seattle with his half siblings, Stephanie and Joey.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Preview: After a Few ‘Twists and Turns,’ the One Person Who Could Reunite Finn and Steffy Is the Absolute Last One We’d Suspect!

If there’s anyone who knows about surprise reunions, it’s this scheme team!. Longtime fans of The Bold and the Beautiful were in for a surprise over a decade in the making that day Sheila turned around to see one of her prison guards was none other than her old pal, Mike! But believe it or not, no one was more surprised by the latest twist as Mike himself, Ken Hanes! In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, he admitted to being a bit taken aback when he was asked to return after a 12-year hiatus.
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Bindi Irwin says husband Chandler Powell showed her what 'good love' is as she celebrates eight years since they first met: 'I'm captivated by his immeasurable strength'

Bindi Irwin has celebrated eight years with her beloved husband Chandler Powell. The 23-year-old posted a gushing tribute to Chandler on Instagram this week, thanking him for showing her what 'good love' is. Sharing a photo of the pair posing together in the mirror, Bindi wrote: 'I fell in love...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Stars Tease ‘Explosions’ and ‘Helicopters’ in Monaco Scenes — Plus, the Best of Jacqueline MacInnes Wood’s Eye-Popping Photo Shoots

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood teases, “A lot going on” as Bold & Beautiful films in Monte Carlo. Bold & Beautiful stars Thorsten Kaye (Ridge), Krista Allen (Taylor), Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) and Tanner Novlan (Finn) recently met up in Monaco to represent the show in a whirlwind of events for the 61st annual Festival de Television de Monte Carlo and reportedly had a lot of fun, alluding in a Q&A session to there being parties “every night.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Popculture

Ari Lennox and 'Married at First Sight' Alum Keith Manly II Reportedly Split

It appears the romance between R&B songstress Ari Lennox and Married at First Sight alum Keith Manley is already over. Just a few days after the couple made their relationship Instagram official, reports allege they are no longer an item. Manley appeared on the Lifetime reality series in Season 9 alongside his then-wife, Iris Cladwell. Since then, with the exception of authoring a book Life is Just A Walk Within, Manley has been largely out of the spotlight. But he reappeared on social media with Lennox. The singer had been hinting at being coupled up in recent weeks on Instagram, only showing snippets of Manley in hand-holding photos. But she debuted his face online, and fans quickly noticed it was the MAFS alum by her side.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives Leading Men Reveal a New Development That Will Be Music to Fans’ Ears

Throw four soap stars together for a night out on the town and you’re bound to have a fun time. If you’re looking for an exciting night out, one that involves music and a handful of soap stars, we have a plan for you. Days of Our Lives leading men Wally Kurth (Justin; General Hospital’s Ned), Eric Martsolf (Brady), Brandon Barash (Jake) and Carson Boatman (Johnny) have teamed up to form the new band The Dayplayers and they have some special events scheduled for fans.
MUSIC
digitalspy.com

Kristen Stewart debuts hair transformation as she films new movie

Spencer star and newbie ghost-hunter Kristen Stewart has undergone a dramatic hair transformation as she begins filming for her latest movie, Love Lies Bleeding. In a new on-set photo, gone is the effortlessly stylish, grunge-y blonde that once was and in its place is an equally effortlessly stylish brunette mullet. She set the look off with a sleeveless top, black trousers and trainers as she walked past the crew.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Big Bang Theory star joins Star Wars director's new show

Big Bang Theory star Simon Helberg is jumping from one hit project to another. According to Variety, the actor has recently boarded the Peacock project Poker Face, created by Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer and director Rian Johnson. The show has Russian Doll's Natasha Lyonne attached to play the...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Storm Reid’s Parents: Meet Her Folks, Rodney and Robyn Simpson Reid

Storm Reid is the face of young Hollywood. The 18-year-old Atlanta native appears to be on every casting agent’s list as she has a slew of projects in the works after first commanding attention as Emily in the 2013 Oscar-winning film 12 Years a Slave. She was then tapped to star alongside Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey and Mindy Kaling in A Wrinkle in Time, for which she received the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Breakthrough Role in a Motion Picture. Parts in When They See Us and Don’t Let Go led Storm to be cast as Zendaya’s younger sister Gia in HBO’s Euphoria. While filming the award-winning high school drama, she also made appearances in The Invisible Man and The Suicide Squad. Now she’s slated to find a new legion of fans with the upcoming Searching 2 and One Way, a crime thriller starring Machine Gun Kelly.
LOS ANGELES, CA
digitalspy.com

Superman & Lois teases season 3's major villain in season finale

Superman & Lois spoilers follow. The CW's Superman & Lois wrapped up its second season on Tuesday (June 28), with the action-packed finale teasing a major villain ahead of season three. It was previously announced that this would be revealed with some help from David Ramsey's John Diggle – and...
TV SERIES

