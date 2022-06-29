Neighbours cast celebrate at finale event after filming wraps

It appears the romance between R&B songstress Ari Lennox and Married at First Sight alum Keith Manley is already over. Just a few days after the couple made their relationship Instagram official, reports allege they are no longer an item. Manley appeared on the Lifetime reality series in Season 9 alongside his then-wife, Iris Cladwell. Since then, with the exception of authoring a book Life is Just A Walk Within, Manley has been largely out of the spotlight. But he reappeared on social media with Lennox. The singer had been hinting at being coupled up in recent weeks on Instagram, only showing snippets of Manley in hand-holding photos. But she debuted his face online, and fans quickly noticed it was the MAFS alum by her side.

CELEBRITIES ・ 21 DAYS AGO