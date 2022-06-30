ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Trial winds down in shooting death of rapper Nipsey Hussle

By ANDREW DALTON
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HKqCO_0gQG9xuK00
Nipsey Hussle Trial Defendant Eric Holder listens during opening statements in his murder trial, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles. Holder, 32, faces one count of first degree-murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder for the killing the Grammy Award-winning rapper Nipsey Hussle outside his clothing store three years ago. (Frederick M. Brown/Daily Mail.com via AP, Pool) (Frederick M. Brown)

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Both sides rested their cases Wednesday in the trial of a man charged with the killing of rapper Nipsey Hussle after a day's delay because of an assault on the defendant by fellow jail inmates.

Closing arguments are set to begin Thursday in the trial of Eric Ronald Holder Jr., who is charged with first-degree murder in Hussle's killing and attempted murder of two other men struck by gunfire.

Holder appeared in court with swollen eyes and staples closing a wound in the back of his head.

He was punched and cut with a razor by two inmates while waiting in a holding cell to come to court on Tuesday, his attorney Aaron Jansen said.

The motive for the attack was unclear, and the issue was not discussed in the courtroom.

Holder did not take the stand during his trial.

Jansen called two witnesses for the defense, including a private investigator and gang expert who testified to the seriousness of “snitching” allegations that the prosecution says were the motive for the shooting.

“As you grow up in the neighborhood, everybody knows the consequences of what it means to be labeled a snitch,” the investigator, Robert Freeman, said.

Both Hussle and Holder grew up in the same South Los Angeles neighborhood, and had ties to the same gang, the Rollin' 60s.

Without naming Hussle, Jansen asked whether discussions of acting as an informant are especially serious if they come from a revered figure in the group.

“If they’re an OG or looked upon, whatever they say is almost gold in the streets,” Freeman answered.

Previous witnesses testified that on March 31, 2019, in a conversation outside the hip-hop star's clothing store The Marathon, Hussle told Holder there were rumors of "paperwork" suggesting he'd been informing to authorities, and that Holder needed to address it. Holder returned about 10 minutes later and shot Hussle, the witnesses and prosecution said.

In his cross-examination of Freeman, Deputy District Attorney John McKinney got him to acknowledge that such conversations are not unusual, and that while beatings over them are frequent, killings over them are very rare.

"That kind of admonition is common in the hood among homies, among friends, is that correct?" McKinney asked.

“Yes,” Freeman answered.

“It’s not uncommon for someone to hear about it, and then address it. It happens all the time, right?"

Freeman again answered, “yes.”

“That person can do everything from deny it to get a piece of paper to say it didn’t happen,” McKinney said, and Freeman agreed.

The issue of "snitching" has hung over the entire case, not only as the alleged motive but in the reluctance to testify of prosecution witnesses, one of whom, Hussle's friend and shooting eyewitness Evan "Rimpau" MacKenzie, failed to appear despite a subpoena and a bench warrant.

McKinney had rested the prosecution's case earlier Wednesday, the eighth day of testimony though the first in nearly a week after a pair of planned days off and the delay over Holder's assault, which was first reported by Rolling Stone.

In the face of overwhelming evidence including eyewitnesses who knew both Hussle and Holder, surveillance photos and video, and testimony from the womanwho acted as his unwitting getaway driver, Jansen acknowledged in his opening statement that Holder was the shooter, but said there were mitigating circumstances, including a lack of premeditation, that mean he is not guilty of first-degree murder.

Hussle, whose legal name was Ermias Asghedom, had just released his major-label debut after years of underground acclaim and had been nominated for his first Grammy Award when he was killed at age 33.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

___

This story has been corrected to show that two other men struck by gunfire did not die.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC7 Los Angeles

Crenshaw celebrates Nipsey as his accused killer stands trial

Nipsey Hussle, known as "Neighborhood Nip," dedicated his life to building the streets of Crenshaw in South Los Angeles where he grew up. It is on those streets where the rapper, whose full name is Ermias Asghedom, was killed on March 31, 2019. Eric Holder Jr., an acquaintance of Hussle...
LOS ANGELES, CA
worldnationnews.com

Rapper Nipsey Hussle ‘took up the neighborhood where she was shot’

A prosecutor said in his closing argument that Nipsey Hussle was a hip-hop star who tried to raise his neighborhood until a friend from the same street shot him. This man was different,” Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney John McKinney told jurors, seeking to humanize Hussle after two weeks of evidence pored over the technical details surrounding the 2019 shooting.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
nbcpalmsprings.com

DA Wraps Up Case in Killing of Rapper Nipsey Hussle

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – The prosecution wrapped up its case Wednesday against the man charged with murdering rapper Nipsey Hussle outside his South Los Angeles clothing store, after a one-day delay caused when the defendant was apparently attacked in a jail holding cell. Eric Ronald Holder Jr.’s trial was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Nipsey Hussle murder suspect attacked in jail holding cell: attorney

LOS ANGELES - Testimony wrapped up Wednesday in the trial of the man charged with murdering rapper Nipsey Hussle outside his South Los Angeles clothing store, after a one-day delay caused when the defendant was apparently attacked in a jail holding cell. Eric Ronald Holder Jr.'s trial was delayed Tuesday,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nipsey Hussle
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Man Sentenced For Strangling Death Of Boyfriend

A Santa Clarita man was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison for involuntary manslaughter in the strangling death of his boyfriend. On Wednesday Christian Ortiz, was sentenced to three years in prison for involuntary manslaughter for strangling Brayan “Brian” Rodriguez, 20, and hiding his body at a Valencia home in September 2017, according to Greg Risling, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Gang Related Shooting Leaves Teen Dead in Carson

CARSON – Sheriff’s homicide detectives Saturday are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of a teenage boy in Carson that they say could be gang-related. The shooting was reported at approximately 11 p.m. Friday on the 200 block of 233rd Street where deputies from the Carson Sheriff’s...
CARSON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Private Investigator#South Los Angeles#Violent Crime#Holder#Og
CBS LA

14-year-old Nathan Edy Martinez reported missing from East LA

Authorities Friday were seeking the public's help in locating a 14-year-old boy who was last seen in East Los Angeles.According to Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff's Information Bureau, Nathan Edy Martinez was last seen at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday near the 5100 block of East Sixth Street, near Garfield High School and Atlantic Boulevard.Nathan is described as a Latino boy who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 147 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.Anyone with information about Nathan or who knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the on-duty watch commander at the East Los Angeles Sheriff's Station at 323-264-4151. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
105K+
Followers
114K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy