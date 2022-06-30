ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, MO

Hudgins carries competitive edge from Bearcats to Rockets

By Brandon Zenner News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 3 days ago
Five years ago, Trevor Hudgins arrived in Title Town with something to prove.

He left Maryville, Missouri, as a three-time national champion and two-time National Player of the Year for Northwest Missouri State.

As just the fourth Bearcat to earn a shot in the NBA, signing a two-way contract with the Houston Rockets last week, he carries that same edge with him to H-Town.

“I'll still have that chip on my shoulder my whole life I think,” Hudgins said. “I don't have that feeling of, ‘Oh, I made it.’ I want to see myself further. I want to see myself maximize my potential to be the best I could be and have no regrets.”

A one-time underrecruited guard under 6 feet out of Manhattan, Kansas, Hudgins went on to finish second in career scoring of all active players regardless of level by the time he concluded his career in April. He finished with 2,829 points and shot 46.5% from 3-point range.

His decorated career included winning NCAA Division II National Championships in the final three postseasons he played, winning in 2019, ‘21 and ‘22 with the 2020 postseason canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic. He also won the NABC Division II National Player of the Year honors his final two seasons.

With options to transfer to the Division I level or explore professional opportunities following his third season, Hudgins opted to remain with head coach Ben McCollum, who also trained him in Maryville during the pre-draft process.

“He pushed me to the limits and you know. He knows he knows my game more than anyone else,” Hudgins said. “Staying up there with him, he's gonna push me and hold me accountable. (It’s) a blessing to have someone in your corner like that. … He's pretty much put me in this position.”

Hudgins worked out for the Nets and Rockets ahead of the NBA Draft, and the amount of response in the latter stages of the second round had Hudgins and his agent, George Langberg, thinking of the possibility of being selected. In the end, Rockets general manager Rafael Stone called and extended an offer to Hudgins in front of friends, family and McCollum.

“I got a call from the Rockets GM and he said, ‘I'm excited to have you and just excited to work. You're officially a Rocket.’ It was just a relief,” Hudgins said. “It was just like the weight off your chest. You just put in all this work over the past couple of years and your whole life, (and) it actually pays off.”

Hudgins flew to Houston on Friday and has been at work since, spending Saturday working out with Auburn’s Jabari Smith, the No. 3 overall pick, and the 17th pick in LSU’s Tari Eason. He remains in Houston work out with the coaching staff with practice ramping up soon ahead of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Despite being a 23-year-old rookie after five years in college, Hudgins is remembering the feeling of being the new kid on the block around younger newcomers.

“I'm an older guy, but I'm also a rookie so just getting used to that old guy for the past couple years, now back down,” he joked. “The guys are very athletic, very young. The energy is through the roof right now. It's gonna be very exciting.”

Hudgins, who’s two-way contract grants him time with the Rio Grande Valley Vapers, the Rockets’ G League affiliate, and up to 50 games with the NBA club, now prepared to play in four Summer League games with a tournament running from July 7-17. NBA two-way contracts are half of a rookie minimum for $502,000.

A longtime fan and follower of the offseason league for young players, Hudgins intends to be in the building as much as possible watching fellow competitors, friends and teammates, including Ryan Hawkins.

But when it’s all said and done and roster spots are to be decided, he hopes to make the decision to keep him off the NBA roster a difficult one. And he wants Houston fans to know just what he’s about.

“I would say someone that works pretty hard, a shooter, matured point guard,” he said. “Someone that's going to fight for his teammates, just go hard every possession. Someone, you know, he's gonna play his heart out.”

St. Joseph, MO
