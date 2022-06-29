ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Met Council hears concerns about Blue Line route in north Minneapolis and Crystal

By Peter Cox
mprnews.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe newest Twin Cities light rail line is in the early planning stages, but the route of the Blue Line Extension is gaining more attention. On Wednesday, officials from Hennepin County and planners rode a bus along the latest planned route between Brooklyn Park and downtown Minneapolis. Along the...

www.mprnews.org

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mprnews.org

State takes lead in U Twin Cities sewer explosion investigation

The State Fire Marshal's Office has taken the lead in an investigation of a fire and explosion on the University of Minnesota campus that happened on Thursday. Fire Marshal Jim Smith said that the Metropolitan Council, the cities of St. Paul and Minneapolis and the university are all working together to examine the state of sanitary sewer systems starting at the site of the fire.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Plan Your Route Before You Go, 511MN.Org

There are more than 200 projects underway on state roads this summer. Most work will be suspended over the holiday, but work zones will remain in place. The Minnesota Department of Transportation relaunched 511mn.org so you can plan your route before you go. If you do travel through a work...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Center Neighborhood Meeting at Happy Hollow Park

Stay on top of what’s happening in Brooklyn Center, and let city staff know what’s on your mind at the Happy Hollow Neighborhood Meeting. It’s a great opportunity to meet your neighbors and get to know city staff. Someone from each city department will be there to talk about what’s happening in their department and answer any questions you may have. The Happy Hollow Neighborhood Meeting is Thursday, July 21 from 6 to 7:30pm at Happy Hollow Park. For more information check out the events calendar on the city’s website, http://ci.brooklyn-center.mn.us.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis city council fails to override Frey's veto of 24-hour Hennepin Avenue bus lane

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis City Council on Thursday failed to override Mayor Jacob Frey's veto of a 24-hour bus lane along a stretch of Hennepin Avenue in Uptown.Frey vetoed the plan to eliminate street parking between Douglas Avenue and Lake Street on Hennepin Avenue, saying that buses don't run all day. He added the plan ignores on-street parking for businesses.The council needed nine votes to override Frey's veto, but they only had eight.Those who opposed the veto said they wanted to reimagine the corridor to make it more equitable and safe for all commuters, including bus riders and cyclists.Right now, Metro Transit buses on Hennepin Avenue are only given a dedicated lane to pick up and drop off commuters on Monday-Friday, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. But outside that two hour window, the lanes - which are painted red - can be used for street parking.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
County
Hennepin County, MN
Local
Minnesota Traffic
Hennepin County, MN
Traffic
City
Minneapolis, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Traffic
Crystal, MN
Government
Minneapolis, MN
Traffic
Minneapolis, MN
Government
City
Crystal, MN
City
Robbinsdale, MN
City
Brooklyn Park, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Government
Hennepin County, MN
Government
MinnPost

The Northern Metals shredder is gone, but environmental dangers remain

North Minneapolis has a long history of air pollution that affects the health and well-being of its residents. The former Northern Metals metal shredder was shut down in September 2019 after a whistleblower revealed that the company was altering records to make emissions appear safe. The metal shredding released carcinogens and other toxic emissions into the air, and as a result, that area has significantly more air particulates, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Maple Grove, MN

Maple Grove is a bustling city in Hennepin County, Minnesota. It's a key destination in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul metropolitan area. It is considered a retail hub, home to the area’s largest shopping centers. It also serves as a cultural hub, home to the state’s largest Hindu temple. Maple...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
kvrr.com

4 bodies found, potential triple homicide at Vadnais Lake

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. (KVRR) — The bodies of three young children and a woman believed to be their mother have been recovered from a Minnesota lake. Authorities say the deaths are being investigated as a homicide. The chain of events began Friday morning when the father was found dead...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Sutter
CBS Minnesota

Landscaper steps in to fill hole left behind by pool contractor accused of unfinished work

MINNEAPOLIS -- A local landscaper stepped in to help after seeing a WCCO investigation into a contractor who promised families a pool but didn't finish the work. WCCO showed you the Swearengin's backyard in Prior Lake. The family paid $80,000 for a pool and were left with a gaping hole behind their home - until a landscaper saw their plight. His action restored much more than their yard.The Swearengin's backyard looks better than it has in months."It looks great. I'm more blown away by the heart of these people," Steve Swearengin said.You see, about two weeks ago, WCCO highlighted the mess...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Why are Minneapolis and St. Paul going another year without 4th of July fireworks?

MINNEAPOLIS - It's like Halloween with no candy, or Thanksgiving without a turkey.For another year, both Minneapolis and St. Paul have scrapped plans for large Fourth of July fireworks displays.The summer tradition used to draw thousands to the cities.Before the booms above the Stone Arch Bridge, relaxing tunes flow from the hands of Michael Sawyer has he strums his banjo. The musician, who goes by Clawhammer Mike, always performs at the Fourth of July festivities downtown."Fireworks, so colorful, so loud, just a way that we can all come together and kind of celebrate," he said.There won't be as much of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Line#City Council#Downtown Minneapolis#Brooklyn#Urban Construction#Twin Cities#The Blue Line Extension#Wilson S Image#Met Council Chair
mprnews.org

The 'People's Station' KMOJ pushes forward

Located in the heart of north Minneapolis on West Broadway in the Five Points Building, KMOJ would surprise any bicentennial time travelers who knew it as a barely-there operation spread between two apartments in the Glenwood Projects. It crept onto local airwaves with a budget of less than $50,000. Sometimes records would skip on-air after someone stomped on the floor.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
alleynews.org

Powderhorn Joins Minneapolis Edible Boulevards!

Do you live in the Powderhorn Park neighborhood? If so, you can now join your neighbors who live in Cedar Riverside, Ventura Village, Midtown Phillips, Phillips West and East Phillips by applying for an edible boulevard. Hindolo Pokawa, the new environmental justice community coordinator for the Powderhorn Park Neighborhood Association...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
740thefan.com

Gasoline cause of explosion on U of M campus

MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO) – Authorities believe gasoline dumped into the sewer lines was the cause of a fire and explosion on the University of Minnesota campus on Thursday. Firefighters responded to a fire in the basement of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity house and, while they were fighting that fire, they received reports of a sewer explosion that blew manhole covers into the air nearby.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

MnDOT announces July closures along Highway 77

ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced a series of closures that will affect commuters who use Highway 77 in Minneapolis, Richfield and Bloomington.The closures will begin July 5, when a number of ramps will close for southbound Highway 77, stretching from Highway 62 to Interstate 494. The closures are expected to last for much of the month of July.At 5 a.m. that Tuesday, the following ramps are slated to close:The ramps from westbound Highway 62 to southbound Highway 77 and eastbound Highway 62 to southbound Highway 77.The ramps from southbound Highway 77 to eastbound I-494 and southbound Highway 77 to westbound I-494.The ramp from southbound Highway 77 to E 66th Street.The ramp from E 66th Street to southbound Highway 77.MnDOT has offered a series of detours for anyone who would otherwise be using that stretch of road in July, mainly diverting people onto Interstates 494 or 35W.The southbound lanes of Highway 77 are slated to reopen by 5 a.m. Tuesday, July 26.Click here for more information on this road project.
ROSEVILLE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
CBS Minnesota

Brooklyn Center house fire under investigation

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Fire crews from multiple departments worked to put out a house fire in Brooklyn Center on Friday afternoon.Officials received a call at 2:38 p.m. about a fire near 73rd Avenue North and Dupont Avenue. One person was inside the house at the time the fire started. Officials say they got out okay.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

No one hurt in car fire on I-494 in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- No one was hurt Thursday afternoon when a vehicle started on fire on Interstate 494 in Twin Cities. Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras captured the car on on I-494 near Rockford Road in Plymouth, a suburb roughly 10 miles west of Minneapolis. The Minnesota State Patrol says that troopers responded to the scene, and reported that there were no injuries. 
PLYMOUTH, MN
parkbugle.org

New housing projects opening in south St. Anthony Park

Nearly 600 new apartment units are coming online this summer in south St. Anthony Park, representing a burgeoning addition of new housing in the area’s Creative Enterprise Zone district. Apartment complexes new to the scene are: Moda on Raymond, The Mason and Midline Apartments. The new housing comes on...
SAINT ANTHONY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy