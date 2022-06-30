ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DEO Announces $48 Million for Florida’s Small Cities to Further Community Development Projects

By Florida Daily
 3 days ago
This week, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced almost $48 million available in grant funding for Florida’s small cities to further community development projects through the Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for economic development, commercial and neighborhood revitalization, housing rehabilitation, and other infrastructure improvements, which can include planning for broadband deployment and expansion.

“Since 2019, under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, DEO has awarded more than $119 million through the Small Cities Florida Community Development Block Grant program to strengthen economic resiliency in communities across the state,” said DEO Sec. Dane Eagle. “I encourage all eligible local governments to apply for these funds to further economic development, including plans to enhance broadband in their communities to benefit future generations.”

Non-entitlement units of local government that have an open grant through the Neighborhood Revitalization, Housing Rehabilitation, and Commercial Revitalization program areas are also eligible to apply for funding in the Economic Development program area for job creation and/or retention activities.

For the Small Cities CDBG program, electronic applications are being accepted. Interested applicants must email CDBG@DEO.MyFlorida.com by 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, to request a link to access the electronic application or for additional details on how to complete and submit an application. Instructions and access to upload the completed documents will be provided by return email. All applications must be received by Thursday, July 21, 2022, to be considered for the funding.

For more information about the funding available and how to apply, please visit www.FloridaJobs.org/CDBGApplicantInfo.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity combines the state’s economic, workforce, and community development efforts, expediting economic development projects to fuel job creation in competitive communities and promote economic resiliency.

FloridaDaily

Tampa Bay Area the Hottest Housing Market in the Nation, New Study Finds

House Method released a study this month that found the Tampa Bay area is the hottest housing market in the country. “The housing market has exploded in recent years due to fluctuating mortgage rates, high demand accompanied by low inventory, as well as remote working opportunities allowing millions to rethink their home base. Americans have begun to rethink their priorities in a living space, many prioritizing space and comfort while others have flocked to bustling metropolises, leading to an exponential increase in home ownership,” House Method noted. “We analyzed data on the 100 largest MSA’s (Metropolitan Statistical Areas) and ranked them according to seven factors, such as affordability, inventory and population growth.”
REAL ESTATE
L. Cane

Free Attractions, Parks, Tours, and Things to Do in Florida

Admittedly, some of the most popular attractions in Florida are expensive, especially if one has a family. But there are some fun and family-friendly activities that are not only enjoyable (and in some cases educational) but also free. Below is a list of free activities you may want to consider from different areas of the state. Indoor and outdoor listings are included. It is always a good idea to call and confirm hours of operation and any costs to avoid disappointment.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Here is a quick review of new Florida laws

MIAMI – The Florida lawmakers passed nearly 280 bills during the 2022 legislative session and Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed 149 of them into law — including one that critics refer to as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, the controversial 15-week abortion ban, and the strawberry shortcake designation that upset Key Lime Pie lovers.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

4 natural springs in Central Florida to visit this summer

Looking to beat the heat this summer? Why not cool down during a visit to a natural spring. Florida is home to many large springs, more than any other state in the nation, and there are beautiful ones right here in the Orlando area. These bodies of water in particular typically range between 66 and 97 degrees.
ORLANDO, FL
