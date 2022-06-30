Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena will host NBA preseason game this October

On Thursday, as the NBA’s free-agency period opened up, the Los Angeles Lakers got Juan Toscano-Anderson to agree to sign with them. Toscano-Anderson just won an NBA championship as a member of the Golden State Warriors, and Stephen Curry gave him some love on Twitter. The 6-foot-6 forward grew...
It's officially silly season during the NBA offseason. ESPN's Brian Windhorst is reporting that league executives have floated around that the Los Angeles Lakers could try to trade for both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. It would only be if the two are still interested in trading together. This is...
The Charlotte Hornets have released their NBA Summer League Roster, which has LiAngelo Ball on it. Ball is the older brother of LaMelo (currently on the Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (currently on the Chicago Bulls and was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017).
Comments / 0