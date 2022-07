BOONVILLE- Independence Day is one of the holidays that gets families out and about, not just at home but on the road. Even with gas prices sitting at $4.52 in Boonville and $4.79 a gallon in Columbia, AAA expects 746,000 people will take road trips in Missouri. AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria says that gas prices and inflation costs aren't stopping holiday travel.

