Local dads who lost children to cancer react to Local 12 fallout investigation

Let's face it — June was especially chock-full of grim headlines. For starters, in a landmark decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to reverse Roe v. Wade, eliminating the federal protection of a patient’s right to decide to terminate a pregnancy. However, out of Cincinnati comes just a few flashes of hope, including Cincinnati City Council's decision to introduce a policy that would provide reimbursement for expenses city employees' incurred while traveling to get an abortion. Catch up on the latest headlines from the month of June below.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO