Cincinnati, OH

Local dads who lost children to cancer react to Local 12 fallout investigation

By DUANE POHLMAN WKRC
WKRC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WKRC) - Nearly two years of investigating a...

local12.com

WKRC

Donation collection begins for Stuff the Bus event

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - An annual drive to collect school supplies has started in West Chester and Liberty Township. The "Stuff the Bus" event will benefit Lakota students and patients at Cincinnati Children's Hospital. Organizers hope to give away 800 backpacks with donated supplies on July 27. You can...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Hippo birth watch: Cincinnati Zoo on birth watch for baby hippo

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo is officially on birth watch as they wait for Bibi to give birth to her second baby hippo. Bibi is pregnant and due in mid-August. The zoo announced Friday that according to measurements made during her last ultrasound, her fetus is bigger than Fiona was when she was born.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local woman who escaped Nazi Germany celebrates 90th birthday

MOUNT CARMEL, Ohio (WKRC) - A local woman who escaped Nazi Germany celebrates a major birthday with family from around the country. She shared her story of pride for the country she now calls home. Lisa MacVittie was 6-years-old living with her Jewish family in Germany in 1938. “It became...
OHIO STATE
Cincinnati CityBeat

Worst Month Ever: John Oliver Calls Out Cincinnati's Housing Crisis, and 9 Other Greater Cincinnati News Stories You May Have Missed in June

Let's face it — June was especially chock-full of grim headlines. For starters, in a landmark decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to reverse Roe v. Wade, eliminating the federal protection of a patient’s right to decide to terminate a pregnancy. However, out of Cincinnati comes just a few flashes of hope, including Cincinnati City Council's decision to introduce a policy that would provide reimbursement for expenses city employees' incurred while traveling to get an abortion. Catch up on the latest headlines from the month of June below.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Ohio woman accused of padlocking children in apartment

NORWOOD, Ohio — An Ohio woman is accused of padlocking children in an apartment from the outside, according to court documents. Nicole Jones, 29, of Norwood, faces two counts of child endangerment, WKRC-TV reported. According to Hamilton County court documents, a caseworker visited the Norwood apartment for an unannounced...
NORWOOD, OH
Fox 19

West End victim seemed distraught prior to his death, friend says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friends of Thursday’s West End shooting victim are still trying to process the news that one of their friends is dead. Walter Metz Jr., 67, died from gunshot wounds Thursday behind the Hook Fish and Chicken restaurant on Linn Street, according to Cincinnati Police. A close...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Where to see 4th of July fireworks in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There are several big fireworks displays across the Tri-State over the weekend and through the Fourth of July. Sawyer Point will host a large show Saturday night, with family activities and live music. The AC/DC tribute band, Thunderstruck, takes the stage at 8 p.m. Fireworks start at 10.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Nan Whaley to speak at Hamilton abortion rally on Sunday

HAMILTON, Ohio — A rally to protest last week's Supreme Court decision eliminating a woman’s right to obtain an abortion will be held Sunday. The protest will be held at 1 p.m. near the gazebo at the Butler County Courthouse in Hamilton. Organizers of the event, Tiffany Harmon,...
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Motorcycle rider killed in a Colerain Township crash

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A motorcycle rider is dead after a Colerain Township crash Thursday. Police say the motorcycle rider was on Blue Rock Road west of I-275 when the rider crossed the double yellow line at about 10:40 p.m. The motorcycle hit a guardrail, throwing the rider off....
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
spectrumnews1.com

A golden celebration for a special hardware store

CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. — Rose Wilson and her family opened Crescent Springs Hardware on July 1, 1972. Fifty years later, the hardware business is better than ever. “The store was about a third of the size that it is today, so it was much simpler,” Wilson said. She...
CRESCENT SPRINGS, KY

