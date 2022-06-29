Local dads who lost children to cancer react to Local 12 fallout investigation

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - An annual drive to collect school supplies has started in West Chester and Liberty Township. The "Stuff the Bus" event will benefit Lakota students and patients at Cincinnati Children's Hospital. Organizers hope to give away 800 backpacks with donated supplies on July 27. You can...
ERLANGER, Ky. — A young girl in Erlanger, Kentucky is the newest honorary city fire chief. Harper who has been battling illness was named the honorary chief for the day at the Erlanger Fire Department. Erlanger Fire Lt. James Bloom said the department heard Harper was a big fan...
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo is officially on birth watch as they wait for Bibi to give birth to her second baby hippo. Bibi is pregnant and due in mid-August. The zoo announced Friday that according to measurements made during her last ultrasound, her fetus is bigger than Fiona was when she was born.
ANDERSON TWP., Ohio (WKRC) – The team at OrthoCincy says if you’re headed for joint replacement surgery, even for a hip, you may no longer need a long hospital stay. Dr. John Fritch is an orthopedic surgeon at OrthoCincy. He says the goal is to prevent the need for these joint replacements by treating hip injuries, such as a slight tear, early on.
MOUNT CARMEL, Ohio (WKRC) - A local woman who escaped Nazi Germany celebrates a major birthday with family from around the country. She shared her story of pride for the country she now calls home. Lisa MacVittie was 6-years-old living with her Jewish family in Germany in 1938. “It became...
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WKRC) - The Tri-State area's largest Independence Day event, "Red, White and Blue Ash," is returning. The event attracts thousands upon thousands of people to Summit Park for family fun, good food, live music, and a huge Rozzi Fireworks display. This show's headlining musical act is Gavin...
Let's face it — June was especially chock-full of grim headlines. For starters, in a landmark decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to reverse Roe v. Wade, eliminating the federal protection of a patient’s right to decide to terminate a pregnancy. However, out of Cincinnati comes just a few flashes of hope, including Cincinnati City Council's decision to introduce a policy that would provide reimbursement for expenses city employees' incurred while traveling to get an abortion. Catch up on the latest headlines from the month of June below.
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — A man charged in connection with throwing hot vegetable oil on one of his cousins and her baby while they slept at their home in Hamilton was found guilty by a jury Friday. It happened Dec. 21, 2021 on Grant Boulevard when Jayla Witt called...
NORWOOD, Ohio — An Ohio woman is accused of padlocking children in an apartment from the outside, according to court documents. Nicole Jones, 29, of Norwood, faces two counts of child endangerment, WKRC-TV reported. According to Hamilton County court documents, a caseworker visited the Norwood apartment for an unannounced...
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friends of Thursday’s West End shooting victim are still trying to process the news that one of their friends is dead. Walter Metz Jr., 67, died from gunshot wounds Thursday behind the Hook Fish and Chicken restaurant on Linn Street, according to Cincinnati Police. A close...
HAMILTON, Ohio — On a cold day in late December, security footage captured Michael Maloney buying vegetable oil at a Kroger store in Hamilton. Jurors saw that video and much more evidence during Maloney's trial, which ended Friday with a conviction. "This was a premeditated, despicable act that on...
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Zoo has a new dynamic duo and they already have their own custom T-shirt. Cincy Shirts created a new T-shirt of the zoo's cheetah cub Rozi and her puppy companion Daisy. Rozi's puppy companion Daisy was adopted by the zoo from the Animal Rescue Fund, Inc....
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There are several big fireworks displays across the Tri-State over the weekend and through the Fourth of July. Sawyer Point will host a large show Saturday night, with family activities and live music. The AC/DC tribute band, Thunderstruck, takes the stage at 8 p.m. Fireworks start at 10.
HAMILTON, Ohio — A rally to protest last week's Supreme Court decision eliminating a woman’s right to obtain an abortion will be held Sunday. The protest will be held at 1 p.m. near the gazebo at the Butler County Courthouse in Hamilton. Organizers of the event, Tiffany Harmon,...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A motorcycle rider is dead after a Colerain Township crash Thursday. Police say the motorcycle rider was on Blue Rock Road west of I-275 when the rider crossed the double yellow line at about 10:40 p.m. The motorcycle hit a guardrail, throwing the rider off....
CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. — Rose Wilson and her family opened Crescent Springs Hardware on July 1, 1972. Fifty years later, the hardware business is better than ever. “The store was about a third of the size that it is today, so it was much simpler,” Wilson said. She...
