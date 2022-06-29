ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avril Lavigne Recreates Her Iconic 'Let Go' Album Cover 20 Years Later

By Yashira C.
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago

Photo: Getty Images

Avril Lavigne took to TikTok to recreate the cover of her 2002 debut album Let Go .

The " Bite Me " singer visited the exact same New York City spot on Canal Street where she originally shot the album cover. Posing with her arms crossed while staring into the camera, the clip later shows a side-by-side of the album cover where she was posed the same way. "20 years later..." she wrote in the caption. Simple Plan's "I'm Just A Kid" plays in the background of the video to which the pop-punk band replied: "This is amazing! Happy 20th Anniversary! 🤩🥺👏🤘🙌" The video has since gone viral with over 2 million likes.

Watch the TikTok below.

Earlier this month, Lavigne celebrated the 20-year anniversary of Let Go in a lengthy Instagram post featuring throwback photos from the era. "I will never be able to fully explain not only how much this album meant to me, but the monumental impact it has had on my life," wrote the singer. "It’s hard to try and comprehend how, 20 years later, the songs I wrote as a 17 year old would still resonate with people today. It’s pretty crazy. It put me on a path and took me places I never in my wildest dreams could have ever expected and I am thankful for it every single day."

