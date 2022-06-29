ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5-star Oregon target Johntay Cook announces commitment

Word coming out of the visit for 5-star wide receiver Johntay Cook a couple of weeks ago was that the Oregon Ducks did a really good job and impressed the elite texas product. That was made evident by the fact that Cook eventually placed the Ducks in his final 3 schools, alongside Michigan and Texas.

However, it apparently wasn’t enough, with Cook announcing his commitment to Texas on Wednesday afternoon.

The Ducks were always fighting an uphill battle here. Cook grew up in Texas and has always been fond of them, and with the Longhorns picking up 5-star QB Arch Manning — the No. 1 ranked player in the 2023 class — last week, it made the Longhorns the more appealing option.

Johntay Cook’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4 94 TX WR

Rivals

4 6.0 TX WR

ESPN

4 86 TX WR

On3 Recruiting

4 96 TX WR

247 Composite

5 0.9839 TX WR

Vitals

Hometown

DeSoto, Texas

Projected Position

Wide Receiver

Height

6-foot-0

Weight

180 pounds

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon Offer on April 27, 2021
  • Visited Oregon on June 17, 2022
  • Committed to Texas on June 29, 2022

