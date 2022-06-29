5-star Oregon target Johntay Cook announces commitment

Word coming out of the visit for 5-star wide receiver Johntay Cook a couple of weeks ago was that the Oregon Ducks did a really good job and impressed the elite texas product. That was made evident by the fact that Cook eventually placed the Ducks in his final 3 schools, alongside Michigan and Texas.

However, it apparently wasn’t enough, with Cook announcing his commitment to Texas on Wednesday afternoon.

The Ducks were always fighting an uphill battle here. Cook grew up in Texas and has always been fond of them, and with the Longhorns picking up 5-star QB Arch Manning — the No. 1 ranked player in the 2023 class — last week, it made the Longhorns the more appealing option.

Film

Johntay Cook’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 94 TX WR Rivals 4 6.0 TX WR ESPN 4 86 TX WR On3 Recruiting 4 96 TX WR 247 Composite 5 0.9839 TX WR

Vitals

Hometown DeSoto, Texas Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6-foot-0 Weight 180 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Received Oregon Offer on April 27, 2021

Visited Oregon on June 17, 2022

Committed to Texas on June 29, 2022

Twitter

https://twitter.com/On3Recruits/status/1542204233683959810

