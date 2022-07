Alabama cities and counties are volunteering matching taxpayer funds to the state that will yield $4.9 million in improvements for road and bridge projects. Although not required by rules of the program, the matches of nearly $3 million will funnel with the $2 million provided by the Annual Grant Program. This is an initiative of the Rebuild Alabama Act, a 2019 legislative piece that has yielded some $27 million in roads and bridges improvement since inception, a release says.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO