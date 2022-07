A former University of Southern California soccer coach who took bribes in exchange for helping unqualified kids into the school was sentenced Wednesday to six months in home confinement after cooperating with authorities investigating the college admissions scandal. Prosecutors had not been seeking home confinement or prison time for Ali Khosroshahin, citing his quick acceptance of responsibility and his help in prosecuting others in the massive case. But U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston decided that prosecutors' recommendation of time served wasn't enough, noting that Khosroshahin dragged his assistant coach into the corrupt scheme, among other things. Khosroshahin,...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO