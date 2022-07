From leopard print to roosters & snowmen. Born Janelle VanDyke, she was a strong passionate Mother of three, grandmother of three, and keeper of many. She lived her life one day at a time, enjoying what was in front of her and flipping off those in the rear view. No time to wait when the plates are full and there were memories to be made, especially with family.

MAPLE VALLEY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO