Seriously, Tacoma? The City of Tacoma joined a motion from several of its police officers to prevent the Attorney General from obtaining unredacted copies of interviews those officers gave to an internal investigation into Manuel Ellis's death. In what the AG's court filing called an "extreme position," the City joined the officers in asking the Court to prioritize the 5th Amendment rights of officers who are not currently facing any criminal charges over the AG's ability to conduct a complete investigation. Is there literally anything a cop can do that their employer won't bend over backwards to defend? We'll find out when a judge rules on the motion today.

TACOMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO