Sunbury, PA

Drug charges for woman discovered at wanted man’s home

By Brett Crossley
 3 days ago

Sunbury, Pa. —When officers knocked on the backdoor to a home, they believed a wanted fugitive was located in, they observed two women allegedly smoking a joint with marijuana in plain view.

Officers were eventually let in by Francky Riche, who was then taken into custody without incident near the 500 block of Walnut Street on June 17. Riche was wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred in the middle of June.

According to the affidavit, officers also spoke with both women, who were questioned about the marijuana. Nicole Raye Hafer, 32, of Sunbury requested to leave the residence, which officers state would be searched as a result of locating the marijuana.

As a search warrant was applied for police said Hafer requested to leave the residence. Hafer was told she could leave but her belongings would be searched.

During a search of the Hafer’s bag and the residence, officers said they discovered nine individual packages of marijuana that totaled 55 grams. They also discovered two THC lollipops, two smoking devices, two metal grinders, one container with Hafer’s name on it, 100 unused small plastic baggies, a scale, eight suboxone strips, and four blue pills labeled RP 23, police said.

During an interview at the Sunbury Police Station on June 21, Hafer allegedly told police she was a heavy user and divided the marijuana into eighths to limit her consumption. Hafer allegedly told the police she discovered the suboxone inside her vehicle and was unsure what to do with it.

Hafer was charged with felony possession with intent, intentional possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia during a June 22 preliminary arraignment. Court records show Hafer was again in court on June 28 for a preliminary hearing with Judge Michael Toomey.

