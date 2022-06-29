ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dual Threat: Michigan State included in twin, four-star linebackers 'Top 3' finalists

By Matthew Lounsberry
 3 days ago

The Spartans could land a pair of four-star linebackers in one recruitment...

Michigan State football has been included in so many final groupings over the past week or so that's it been difficult for us to keep up.

The Spartans were included in yet another 'Top 3' on Wednesday, and this one is especially unique, considering MSU could land two four-star talents in one recruiting battle.

Altamonte Springs (Fla.) Lake Brantley twin linebackers Andrew and Michael Harris have narrowed their recruitment down to three schools — Michigan State, UCF and Maryland. The twin brothers are set to announce their decision next Wednesday, July 6.

Andrew is ranked No. 190 overall and the No. 13 linebacker in the country, as well as the No. 38 player in the state of Florida. Michael, meanwhile, is ranked No. 297 overall, the No. 19 linebacker and the No. 60 player out of the Sunshine State.

The Harris twins are the top linebackers on Michigan State's recruiting board for the 2023 cycle, and the Spartans have put themselves in a good position to land the pair. Andrew and Michael visited East Lansing over the weekend of June 17, and left impress by what they saw.

Michigan State's primary recruiter in the battle for the Harris twins has been special teams coordinator Ross Els, though defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Scottie Hazelton has been heavily involved in this recruitment as well.

Andrew and Micheal have received around 30 offers from various FBS programs, and showed a lot of interest in Miami, Florida State, Pittsburgh and others before whittling their decision down to the Spartans, Golden Knights and Terrapins.

The Spartans have been named in several final groupings already this week. MSU made the 'Top 3' for three-star offensive tackle Joe Crocker and four-star EDGE prospect Bai Jobe, as well as the 'Top 6' for four-star cornerback Caleb Presley , who is making his decision July 5.

Michigan State is also in the running for four-star safety King Mack, who will choose between the Spartans and Penn State tomorrow (June 30).

Mel Tucker and his staff were red-hot to start the month of June, landing five commitments following the first two weeks of official visits. But Michigan State has gone over two weeks without a commitment and lost one of those five commitments when four-star cornerback Jaylon Braxton backed off his verbal commitment .

Still, the additions of four-star cornerback Chance Rucker , four-star wide receiver Demitrius Bell , four-star linebacker Jordan Hall and four-star offensive lineman Clay Wedin have created a buzz for the program this summer and bolstered their 2023 class.

While the class ranking has slipped down to No. 28 in the country over the last couple weeks, seven of Michigan State's ten commitments in the Class of 2023 are four-stars.

MSU signed a total of five four-star prospects in the class of 2022 , and has not exceeded that number of four-star signees in one class since 2016, when nine four-star prospects pledged to the Spartans. With a long way to go until National Signing Day in December, Michigan State has put itself in a good position to sign more four-star or higher ranked prospects than ever before in the program's history.

