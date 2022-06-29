ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Pat Cipollone, former WH counsel

By NOMAAN MERCHANT
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RX6fz_0gQFxmCN00
Capitol Riot Investigation FILE - White House counsel Pat Cipollone listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House, March 29, 2020, in Washington. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has issued a subpoena to Cipollone. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) (Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection issued a subpoena Wednesday to former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, who is said to have stridently warned against former President Donald Trump's efforts to try to overturn his election loss.

It's the first public step the committee has taken since receiving the public testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson, the one-time junior aide who accused Trump of knowing his supporters were armed on Jan. 6 and demanding that he be taken to the U.S. Capitol that day.

Cipollone, who was Trump’s top White House lawyer, is said to have raised concerns about the former president’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat and at one point threatened to resign. The committee said he could have information about several efforts by Trump allies to subvert the Electoral College, from organizing so-called alternate electors in states Biden won to trying to appoint as attorney general a loyalist who pushed false theories of voter fraud.

Cipollone has been placed in key moments after the election by Hutchinson as well as by former Justice Department lawyers who appeared for a hearing the week before.

Hutchinson said Cipollone warned prior to Jan. 6 that there would be “serious legal concerns” if Trump went to the Capitol with the protesters expected to rally outside.

The morning of Jan. 6, she testified, Cipollone restated his concerns that if Trump did go to the Capitol to try to intervene in the certification of the election, “we're going to get charged with every crime imaginable.”

And as the insurrection went on, she says she heard Meadows tell Cipollone that Trump was sympathetic to rioters wanting to hang then-Vice President Mike Pence.

“You heard it,” Meadows told Cipollone, in her recollection. “He thinks Mike deserves it. He doesn't think they're doing anything wrong.”

Reps. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the chairman and vice chairman of the committee, said in their letter to Cipollone that while he had previously given the committee an “informal interview” on April 13, his refusal to provide on-the-record testimony made their subpoena necessary.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., who sits on the committee, said last week that Cipollone told the committee he tried to intervene when he heard Trump was being advised by Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official who wanted to push false claims of voter fraud. Federal agents recently seized Clark's cell phone and conducted a search of his Virginia home.

Clark had drafted a letter for key swing states that was never sent but would have falsely claimed the department had discovered troubling irregularities in the election. Cipollone was quoted by one witness as having told Trump the letter was a “murder-suicide pact.”

___

This version corrects Cipollone's comment on Jan. 6 as having “serious legal concerns,” not “consequences.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

‘Crook’: Anxious Trumpworld preps for ‘worst-case’ as star GOP lawyer says Trump will be indicted

Following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s bombshell testimony before the Jan. 6 committee, Donald Trump’s top lawyer during the insurrection, Pat Cipollone, has been subpoenaed by the House panel. Pat Cipollone had warned Trump aides of possible crimes regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection. Meanwhile, Trump is on defense, denying Hutchinson’s grave claims as some MAGA vets turn on him. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the escalating investigation.July 1, 2022.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Virginia State
The Atlantic

The People v. Donald Trump

From the moment the attack on the Capitol began, on January 6, 2021, Donald Trump’s moral culpability was clear. That mob would never have assembled on the National Mall but for Trump’s decision to relentlessly lie about the results of the 2020 election. His legal culpability, however, was...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Pat Cipollone
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
CBS News

"We're going to the Capitol": New revelations from the sixth public Jan. 6 committee hearing

Here are some of the new revelations that emerged from the sixth public hearing investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol, according to Hutchinson's testimony:. Top advisers and aides to the president knew days in advance that President Trump intended to join his supporters at the Capitol, and one, Rudy Giuliani, encouraged it, according to Hutchinson. On Jan. 2, 2021, after Meadows met with Giuliani — who had been trying to overturn the election in the courts — as Hutchinson escorted Giuliani from the White House, she recalled he said, "Cass, are you excited for the 6th? It's going to be a great day."
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Justice Department#Election Fraud#Wh#The Electoral College
The Independent

Voices: Republicans wanted another January 6 after Roe v Wade was overturned. They didn’t get it

Before the Supreme Court announced its decision on Dobbs v Jackson, the biggest news on Capitol Hill came from the House select committee investigating January 6. The last day of the hearings revealed that Representatives Andy Biggs, Paul Gosar, Matt Gaetz, Louie Gohmert and Scott Perry had asked for pardons for their actions. The committee also revealed that Representative Jim Jordan asked about pardons but not for one, and Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene asked the White House Counsel for one.All of this showed that a sizeable amount of Republicans knew they had likely committed crimes and wanted clemency. On the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
The Atlantic

The January 6 Committee Is Going to Have the Final Word

During its astonishing Tuesday hearing about Donald Trump’s actions on the day of January 6, the House select committee investigating the insurrection made clear that the integrity of its work is under threat. “The same people who drove the former president’s pressure campaign to overturn the election are now trying to cover up the truth about January 6,” warned committee chair Bennie Thompson. “But thanks to the courage of certain individuals, the truth won’t be buried.” The main individual he seemed to have in mind was Cassidy Hutchinson, once an aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who testified to the former president’s violent and bizarre behavior—demanding that rally-goers with guns and knives be allowed onto the Ellipse to hear his speech and exploding in rage when his security detail refused to drive him to the Capitol, as rioters there began to overwhelm law enforcement.
POTUS
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Zelensky adviser admits final key eastern city could fall

With a fierce battle under way for control of Lysychansk, an adviser to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has conceded that this last bastion in the eastern region of Luhansk might fall to Russia.“I do not rule out any one of a number of outcomes here,” said Oleksiy Arestovych. “Things will become much more clear within a day or two.”The statement comes amid competing claims from both Ukrainian and Russian forces to have control of the city.While a Ukrainian army spokesperson said that the city has not been seized by the “aggressors”, pro-Moscow separatist leader Rodion Miroshnik told Russian television...
POLITICS
AOL Corp

Conservative commentator calls out Trump for raising money on lies

On Thursday's Don Lemon Tonight, conservative commentator and Republican strategist Alice Stewart spoke about former President Trump and his political organizations covering legal costs for witnesses testifying before the January 6 committee. The money used to pay attorney fees is reportedly from the hundreds of millions of dollars Trump raised following the 2020 election while pushing the false narrative that the election was stolen. Stewart pointed out that the people footing the bill for this are Trump supporters that may not have much money to spend.
POTUS
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
23K+
Followers
73K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy