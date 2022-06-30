Former State Senator helps rescue driver of crash on Route 495 in Westford

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Several former members of the Massachusetts State Police who were terminated in April after refusing the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate have now also lost their license to carry firearms. "As they are no longer employed by the department it is not appropriate for them to continue...
BOSTON – A former Massachusetts State Senator has been charged in connection with an incident involving his alleged theft of a firearm from an elderly constituent and subsequent efforts to mislead investigators about what happened, Attorney General Maura Healey announced today. Dean Tran, 46, of Fitchburg, was indicted today...
SALEM, Mass. — One dog is dead and another is seriously injured after they were attacked by dogs that got loose in Salem, Massachusetts. Bill McGunigle said he and his 6-year-old Chihuahua, Guillermo, were outside on Boston Street at about 7:30 a.m. Saturday when he noticed two pit bulls down the street.
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — Firefighters were battling a brush fire along the side of Route 2 in the Leominster area ahead of the busy Fourth of July holiday weekend. Video shot from a vehicle dash camera showed smoke and flames burning the grassy shoulder area of the westbound side of the highway.
ALLENSTOWN, N.H. — The Terry Rasmussen mystery has captured headlines worldwide, but he likely would never have been tied to most of his crimes without a New Hampshire trooper’s significant discovery 22 years ago. In 2000, New Hampshire State Trooper John Cody came upon a barrel in Bear...
THREE PEOPLE SUSTAINED MINOR INJURIES THIS (WEDS) MORNING WHEN A SEMI TRAILER STRUCK A JEEP IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY. TROOPER JUSTIN SACKETT OF THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED JUST AFTER 8 A.M. SACKETT OC………IN THE DITCH. :19. THE SEMI DRIVER RECEIVED A TRAFFIC CITATION FOR...
A Massachusetts driver was incredibly unlucky on Wednesday after the person’s car was hit by a bolt of lightning and became fully engulfed in flames. The Acton Fire Department responded to the area of Freedom Farme Road not far from the intersection of Mohegan Road just before 10:30 p.m. for a vehicle on fire.
A 23-year-old Massachusetts man has been indicted on several charges involving the homicide of a 20-year-old Massachusetts woman. Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe has announced that a Barnstable County grand jury returned indictments against 23-year-old Tyler Gibbs of Worcester for. Murder; Assault & Battery with a Firearm;...
“At approximately 10:30 p.m. yesterday evening, Troopers assigned to the State Police-Tunnels Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound in the Allston neighborhood of Boston. The crash resulted in the death of the operator. Preliminary investigation indicates the operator of a 2005...
QUINCY, Mass. — Security camera footage from inside a holding cell shows two court officers in Quincy District Court using force to subdue a teenage boy. The video, obtained through a public records request, offers a look into what happened in the basement of the courthouse. As 25 Investigates...
BOSTON — State police have identified the Massachusetts couple who died in a crash on Soldiers Field Road in Boston. Authorities said the crash involving a white 2019 Acura RDX and a blue 2016 Infiniti Q50 happened at about 7:15 p.m. Monday in the area of 1800 Soldiers Field Road.
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The city of Taunton is increasing its police presence at a local park to crack down on reckless and unsafe behavior. Mayor Shaunna O’Connell and Police Chief Edward Walsh said Thursday that Hopewell Park will have heightened security in the area. In addition to police officers, Parks and Recreation commissioner AJ Marshall said he hired a security guard to patrol that area.
BOSTON — A man who prosecutors say killed two men and injured a child when he opened fire on a group of people at a Boston public housing development four years ago has been found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder. Wilvin Guity-Beckels was convicted Thursday and faces...
LOWELL, Mass. — A man mistakenly shot himself in the head while sitting in a car Friday afternoon, according to investigators. Lowell Police say they responded to the 300 block of Pawtucket Boulevard shortly after noon for a man with a gunshot wound to the head. They found the man sitting in the passenger seat of a car suffering from serious injuries.
A Stop & Shop grocery store in the Boston area waited more than five hours to contact police about a frustrated worker who allegedly told his colleagues he was "going to go home, get a gun and come back and kill everyone," a report says. The incident unfolded on June...
BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu announced Thursday morning that Boston firefighter Paul F. Burke will step into the role of Commissioner of the Boston Fire Department. “It is a tremendous honor to have the opportunity to lead our Fire Department,” said Commissioner Burke. “I want to thank Mayor Wu for the opportunity to serve the residents of Boston in this role. I look forward to working with all of our firefighters to deliver this critical service to our city.”
A Mississippi man who had just landed at Boston's Logan International Airport for a trip to Maine was arrested Thursday afternoon after loading rounds into his pistol curbside, Massachusetts State Police said. According to state police, the man, identified as Zachary Carden, 22, of Vicksburg, was placed under arrest for...
