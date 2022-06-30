ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westford, MA

Former State Senator helps rescue driver of crash on Route 495 in Westford

Boston 25 News
 3 days ago

© 2022 Cox Media Group.

www.boston25news.com

Comments / 0

 

fallriverreporter.com

Former Massachusetts State Senator charged in connection with intimidating elderly constituent, misleading investigators

BOSTON – A former Massachusetts State Senator has been charged in connection with an incident involving his alleged theft of a firearm from an elderly constituent and subsequent efforts to mislead investigators about what happened, Attorney General Maura Healey announced today. Dean Tran, 46, of Fitchburg, was indicted today...
FITCHBURG, MA
Westford, MA
iowa.media

THREE HURT IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY ACCIDENT

THREE PEOPLE SUSTAINED MINOR INJURIES THIS (WEDS) MORNING WHEN A SEMI TRAILER STRUCK A JEEP IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY. TROOPER JUSTIN SACKETT OF THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED JUST AFTER 8 A.M. SACKETT OC………IN THE DITCH. :19. THE SEMI DRIVER RECEIVED A TRAFFIC CITATION FOR...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
fallriverreporter.com

23-year-old Massachusetts man indicted on several charges involving the homicide of a 20-year-old Massachusetts woman

A 23-year-old Massachusetts man has been indicted on several charges involving the homicide of a 20-year-old Massachusetts woman. Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe has announced that a Barnstable County grand jury returned indictments against 23-year-old Tyler Gibbs of Worcester for. Murder; Assault & Battery with a Firearm;...
FALMOUTH, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts State Police investigating motorcycle crash that claims life of 54-year old man

“At approximately 10:30 p.m. yesterday evening, Troopers assigned to the State Police-Tunnels Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound in the Allston neighborhood of Boston. The crash resulted in the death of the operator. Preliminary investigation indicates the operator of a 2005...
ABC6.com

Taunton to increase security at local park to crack down on reckless, unsafe behavior

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The city of Taunton is increasing its police presence at a local park to crack down on reckless and unsafe behavior. Mayor Shaunna O’Connell and Police Chief Edward Walsh said Thursday that Hopewell Park will have heightened security in the area. In addition to police officers, Parks and Recreation commissioner AJ Marshall said he hired a security guard to patrol that area.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mayor Wu announces longtime Firefighter to be next Boston Fire Commissioner

BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu announced Thursday morning that Boston firefighter Paul F. Burke will step into the role of Commissioner of the Boston Fire Department. “It is a tremendous honor to have the opportunity to lead our Fire Department,” said Commissioner Burke. “I want to thank Mayor Wu for the opportunity to serve the residents of Boston in this role. I look forward to working with all of our firefighters to deliver this critical service to our city.”
BOSTON, MA

