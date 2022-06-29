AEW Blood and Guts live results: JAS, BCC collide

Detroit, are you ready to rock? And by rock, we mean bear witness to some Blood and Guts. It’s a special episode of AEW Dynamite coming to us tonight from the Little Caesars Arena, and one that’s sure to feature a special kind of violence inherent in the name.

What exactly is a Blood and Guts match? It takes more than a few cues from the original WarGames matches from back in the day, with an oversized steel cage that is big enough to house two wrestling rings. Two teams compete, and the winner can only be decided by submission or surrender, which is basically submitting on behalf of a teammate. No pinfalls or cage escapes in this one.

The teams are generally even, but because of a stipulation during one of the bouts at Forbidden Door, the Jericho Appreciation Society is headed into tonight’s match with a one-man advantage over the Blackpool Combat Club . As well, since the combatants enter one at a time, there should be various times during the match when the JAS has a numerical advantage, which could be huge.

There’s also the not insignificant question of whether the BCC side will even all be on the same page. Eddie Kingston was already a wild card of sorts due to his … shall we say, philosophical differences with Bryan Danielson . The American Dragon is still out due to injury, but his replacement is Claudio Castagnoli , who made his AEW debut at Forbidden Door.

Which is great, right? Everyone loves the former Cesaro. Well, not everyone, including Kingston, who has made it very publicly known that he doesn’t trust Claudio. That’s something to keep an eye on as the match plays out.

There’s also a full card of other matches in store for this special Dynamite. If you can’t watch live on TBS, be sure to bookmark this page, as we’ll update it with the latest Blood and Guts live results as they happen.

AEW Blood and Guts results in 60 seconds:

