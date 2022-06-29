ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

First Probable Case of Monkeypox Identified in Oakland County

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gwuVp_0gQFtHbS00

The first probable case of monkeypox (MPV) in Michigan has been identified in Oakland County, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Preliminary testing returned a presumptive positive result for Orthopoxvirus, which is the family of viruses that MPV belongs to. Confirmatory testing is underway at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The person is currently isolating and does not pose a risk to the public. MDHHS is working with local health departments to notify anyone who came into close contact with them. No further case details will be provided at this time in order to protect the patient’s privacy.

“MDHHS works closely with local health departments and providers across the state to protect the health of Michigan residents through rapid detection and response,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “Monkeypox is a viral illness that spreads primarily through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, bodily fluids or prolonged face-to-face contact. It is important to remember that the risk to the general public is low. However, Michiganders

Since the beginning of the current outbreak, 5,115 cases have been confirmed in 51 counties, including the U.S. According to the CDC, there are 306 confirmed cases within 27 states and Washington, D.C.

Symptoms of MPV can include:

  • Feaver
  • Headache
  • Muscle aches and backache
  • Swollen lymph nodes
  • Chills
  • Exhaustion
  • A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth and on other parts of the body

MPV is contagious when a rash is present and up until scabs have fallen off. Symptoms usually appear one to two weeks after exposure and infection. The rash usually lasts two to four weeks.

Anyone who is experiencing these symptoms should contact their health care provider for an evaluation.

There are no treatments specifically for MPV infections, but MPV and smallpox viruses are genetically similar which means that antiviral drugs and vaccines used for smallpox may be used to prevent and treat MPV infections.

For more information, click here.

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Michigan Lawmakers OK Budget But Can’t Get Deal on Tax Cuts

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan lawmakers approved a state budget early Friday that increases money for education but delayed a decision on how to cut taxes, unable to yet bridge disagreement between Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican legislative leaders. Michigan is flush thanks to federal pandemic relief that fueled...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland County, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
County
Oakland County, MI
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Washington State
Local
Michigan COVID-19 Vaccines
Oakland County, MI
Health
Oakland County, MI
Vaccines
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Vaccines
9&10 News

Highlights of the State Budget Deal for the 2023 Fiscal Year

According to the numbers given by the House GOP, this is what the highlights of the $76.7 billion state budget deal looks like. One part of the budget goes to supporting students, which includes:. $9,150 for per-pupil foundation allowance. $693 million for school safety and infrastructure. $1.92 billion for special...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Sault Ste. Marie Celebrates Eighth Annual Slashin’ Ashmun Cruise Night

From new sports cars to classic trucks, traffic in downtown Sault Ste. Marie was at a crawl Friday. The eighth annual Slashin’ Ashmun Cruise Night took place under blue skies. The event started in 2015 as a way to relive the memories of the 70s and 80s, when Ashmun street in the Soo was a hot spot for cruising around. Gas was around a dollar a gallon and the music and burnouts were loud. Just like back in the good ole’ days. People cruised around in a classic, a junker, a motorcycle and even a new car fresh off the lot.
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Monkeypox#Antiviral#Infectious Diseases#Orthopoxvirus#Mdhhs#Chills Exhaustion
9&10 News

Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers play in game 2 of series

Kansas City Royals (28-47, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (29-46, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (3-3, 4.50 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Tigers: Beau Brieske (1-6, 4.55 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -120, Tigers +100; over/under is 8...
KANSAS CITY, MO
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
976K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy