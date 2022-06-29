First Probable Case of Monkeypox Identified in Oakland County

The first probable case of monkeypox (MPV) in Michigan has been identified in Oakland County, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Preliminary testing returned a presumptive positive result for Orthopoxvirus, which is the family of viruses that MPV belongs to. Confirmatory testing is underway at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The person is currently isolating and does not pose a risk to the public. MDHHS is working with local health departments to notify anyone who came into close contact with them. No further case details will be provided at this time in order to protect the patient’s privacy.

“MDHHS works closely with local health departments and providers across the state to protect the health of Michigan residents through rapid detection and response,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “Monkeypox is a viral illness that spreads primarily through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, bodily fluids or prolonged face-to-face contact. It is important to remember that the risk to the general public is low. However, Michiganders

Since the beginning of the current outbreak, 5,115 cases have been confirmed in 51 counties, including the U.S. According to the CDC, there are 306 confirmed cases within 27 states and Washington, D.C.

Symptoms of MPV can include:

Feaver

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth and on other parts of the body

MPV is contagious when a rash is present and up until scabs have fallen off. Symptoms usually appear one to two weeks after exposure and infection. The rash usually lasts two to four weeks.

Anyone who is experiencing these symptoms should contact their health care provider for an evaluation.

There are no treatments specifically for MPV infections, but MPV and smallpox viruses are genetically similar which means that antiviral drugs and vaccines used for smallpox may be used to prevent and treat MPV infections.

