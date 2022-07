Burgaw is often described as a sleepy little farm town. Cody Suggs, parks and recreation director for the town, said this is just not the case. “Burgaw is great place socially, culturally and economically. We have a lot of new things happening around town. Burgaw has changed a lot since my arrival. We have lots of new projects, programs, businesses and industry, and lots of new plans on the horizon that will put us in line for success in future years,” Suggs said.

