Denver, CO

Tilmon added to Orlando's Summer League roster; Jontay Porter on Denver's

By Missourian Staff
Columbia Missourian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo former Missouri big men, Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. and Jontay Porter, have homes for the 2022 NBA Summer League season. Tilmon landed on the Orlando Magic squad, the team announced Wednesday, and Porter will play for the Nuggets, The Denver Post...

www.columbiamissourian.com

FastBreak on FanNation

LiAngelo Ball Has Signed With An NBA Team

The Charlotte Hornets have released their NBA Summer League Roster, which has LiAngelo Ball on it. Ball is the older brother of LaMelo (currently on the Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (currently on the Chicago Bulls and was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017).
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Game Haus

Nikola Jokic Signs Biggest Contract in NBA History With Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets and center Nikola Jokic have agreed to a five-year $264 million deal according to Shams Charania. Jokic’s contract is the most lucrative in NBA history. Jokic, 27, has made four all-star teams and been named league MVP two different times, including this past season. The seven-year NBA veteran has averaged 19.7 points, 6.2 assists and 10.4 rebounds per game in his career.
DENVER, CO
Denver, CO
Basketball
City
Denver, CO
City
Columbia, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Colorado Basketball
Columbia, MO
Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Columbia, MO
Basketball
Local
Missouri Basketball
City
Memphis, MO
Denver, CO
Sports
The Game Haus

DeAndre Jordan Agrees to 1-Year Deal With Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have agreed to a one-year deal with free-agent center DeAndre Jordan according to Shams Charania. Jordan, 33, will back up NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. The 14-year veteran has averaged 9.1 points and 10.3 rebounds per game in his career. Last season, he spent time with the Lakers and 76ers. He averaged over four points and over five rebounds per game last season.
DENVER, CO
Person
Jontay Porter
Person
Michael Porter Jr.
Person
Cuonzo Martin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

‘I’m home:’ 5-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor commits to the Iowa Hawkeyes

It felt like his recruitment was trending in this direction after he narrowed down his final two choices to Iowa and Alabama and added a final official visit with the Hawkeyes. Now, it’s official for the five-star prospect. Southeast Polk High School offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor made it official on Thursday afternoon. The 6-foot-7, 330 pound product from Des Moines, Iowa, announced he’s staying home and has committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes. Here’s a look at some of Proctor’s junior season Hudl highlights at Southeast Polk High School from their 2021 postseason run, his full recruiting profile and the full list of Iowa’s 2023 commits. Kadyn Proctor's recruiting profile Stars Overall State Position 247 4 7 1 1 Rivals 5 14 1 1 ESPN 5 6 1 2 On3 Recruiting 4 31 1 4 247 Composite 5 10 1 2  Vitals Hometown Des Moines, Iowa Projected Position OT Height 6-7 Weight 330 Class 2023  Recruitment Offered on Sept. 9, 2020 Visited on June 24 Committed on June 30 Other notable offers Alabama Arkansas Auburn Florida Florida State Georgia Iowa State LSU Miami Michigan Michigan State Minnesota Nebraska Notre Dame Ohio State Oklahoma Oregon Penn State Tennessee Texas Texas A&M USC Social mediahttps://www.instagram.com/p/CfcFEuOJR4K/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link [listicle id=989] Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions. Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.11
DES MOINES, IA
The Game Haus

Miami Heat Agree to Deals with Victor Oladipo and Dewayne Dedmon

The Miami Heat have agreed to free-agent deals with Victor Oladipo and Dewayne Dedmon according to multiple reports. Oladipo, 30, is a two-time All-Star who has played for the Magic, Thunder, Pacers, Rockets and Heat. He has averaged 17.4 points and 3.9 assists per game. Last season for the Heat, Oladipo averaged 12.4 points and 3.5 assists in eight games played after recovering from a quad injury.
MIAMI, FL
fantasypros.com

Ja Morant agrees to five-year extension with Memphis

Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant have agreed on a five-year, $193M designated rookie maximum extension that could become worth $231M (Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter) Morant led a young Memphis core to the No. 2 seed in the West and a second round appearance in the playoffs this past season, so it comes as no surprise that the Grizzlies wanted to lock him up. He should continue to only improve as he gains more experience.
MEMPHIS, TN
247Sports

2023 four-star CB Braxton, "I rushed into committing"

Jaylon Braxton, a senior four-star cornerback from Frisco (Texas) Lone Star, committed to Michigan State on June 14, only to rescind his commitment to the Spartans. "I just wanted to make sure I’m making the right choice. I rushed into committing," Braxton told SpartanTailgate. "I was originally going to do that on July 9th, so that’s what I’m going to do now. Michigan State is still a top choice for me. So I’m just going to be comparing the notes my family and I took from each visit to make sure I pick the school that fits best for me. If I could go back, I wish I would have just stuck to what I said I was going to do and commit on the 9th. I was pressured, so I just committed."
The Hockey Writers

Avalanche’s Top Priorities for the 2022 Offseason

For the Stanley Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche, the cruelty of the NHL’s salary cap is set to be on full display during the 2022 offseason. Almost immediately after the final horn sounded signaling the end of the 2021-22 season, eyes turned to how the Avalanche could manage their impending contract conundrums. It’s unfair that the players’ champagne-soaked clothes are still drying off while a flat cap ecosystem eagerly awaits its next victim. From playoff heroes looking for substantial raises in salary to addressing potential holes in critical spots in the lineup, navigating the 2022 offseason (and beyond) resembles a highwire tightrope act for general manager Joe Sakic and his staff. Let’s dig in.
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

Goaltending Should Be the Avalanche’s No. 1 Priority

As the Denver street sweepers continue to remove confetti from the parade route traveled by the Stanley Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, and as the players start their rotation of turns with the Cup, Colorado’s executive vice president and general manager, Joe Sakic, turns the page and begins the plan for the 2022-23 season. Sakic, who has been lauded as a brilliant architect of the 2022 championship team, and who also won the Stanley Cup as the Avalanche team captain in 1996 and 2001, will have his hands full.
DENVER, CO

