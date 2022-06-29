ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen Curry named host of 2022 ESPY Awards

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (June 29 AM Edition) 01:45

Stephen Curry will host the upcoming 2022 ESPY Awards which will be presented next month in Los Angeles, organizers announced Wednesday.

"I've had the pleasure of attending The ESPYS but never imagined I'd have the privilege of hosting this special event," the Golden State Warriors star said in a statement released by ESPN. "As someone who loves the intersection of sports and entertainment, I look forward to delivering an exciting show for the fans while we celebrate the athletes who created the top moments of the year."

The ESPYS will be presented in in downtown Los Angele on July 20

During the event, major sports achievements will be honored along with memorable moments from the past year and top sports performers and performances.

A fundraiser for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, named in honor of the late college basketball coach Jim Valvano, will also be part of the ceremony.

