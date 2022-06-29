ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

LAPD remains in a standoff situation in Sun Valley

CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice remain in a standoff situation with two suspects in...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Indiana cops find THIRTY ONE decomposing bodies dating back as far as March inside funeral home after locals alerted them to foul stench, with cremated remains of 16 others also discovered during grim search

Dozens of decomposed bodies were discovered after locals alerted police to a foul stench coming from an Indiana funeral home where some of the deceased had been stacking up for months. Police in Jeffersonville conducted the grim search on Friday at Lankford Funeral Home where they found 31 rotting bodies...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
CBS News

Search underway for five suspects who assaulted man walking with family in Glendale on Father's Day

Authorities are seeking public help in identifying five suspects who were involved in the assault of a man walking with his family in Glendale on June 19. As they presumably enjoyed their Father's Day, the family walked by the suspects, who were sitting at an outdoor table of a local business. When the family passed their table, the suspects appeared to blow smoke from whatever they were smoking in their direction, prompting the father to ask them to stop.
GLENDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The Car
CBS Minnesota

10 pounds of meth discovered after being delivered to wrong address, charges say

ELK RIVER, Minn. -- Two people face multiple felony counts after 10 pounds of meth that was supposed to be delivered to them ended up at the wrong address, according to recently filed charges.Last weekend, investigators were tipped off by a concerned citizen. The person brought a box to authorities, saying it had been delivered to them incorrectly. They'd opened it without taking note of the name on the box, and found that there was what they believed to be controlled substances packed inside.The contents of the box were determined to be large rocks of meth, weighing in excess of...
ELK RIVER, MN
CBS News

One wounded in shooting overnight on I-57 near Halsted Street

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person was grazed by a bullet in a shooting overnight on Interstate 57 on the South Side. Illinois State Police said, shortly before midnight Wednesday night, three people were in a vehicle headed south on I-57 near Halsted Street, when someone in another vehicle fired shots.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Two teens shot, one fatally, in Bronzeville neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two teenagers were shot, and one of them was killed, in the Bronzeville neighborhood Thursday evening. Police said two boys, ages 13 and 14, were near the sidewalk in the 600 block of East 40th Street around 5:39 p.m., when they were struck by gunfire. The...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Hibbing police investigate suspicious death, 1 in custody

HIBBING, Minn. -- Police in Hibbing have determined a woman's death to be suspicious, and have taken her boyfriend into custody. Hibbing police received a call shortly before 1 a.m. on Tuesday about an unresponsive woman. When they arrived at the 3500 block of 9th Avenue West, the 43-year-old woman was dead.
HIBBING, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS News

2 arrested in shooting that wounded man in San Leandro

OAKLAND – Two Oakland residents have been arrested on suspicion of a shooting earlier this month, according to San Leandro police. On Tuesday, police arrested Ryan Taylor, 36, and Philip Taylor, 33 in connection with the June 11 shooting. Officers were sent to the area of Garcia and Lafayette...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
CBS News

Union City Police: 5 shot at, 2 wounded after car runs out of gas

UNION CITY – Five people were shot at and two were struck on Tuesday in Union City after their car ran out of gas and they attempted to push it to a nearby gas station, police said. Officers were dispatched around 9:57 p.m. to Whipple Road and A Street...
CBS News

San Jose police investigate two downtown stabbings; 3 hospitalized, 1 arrested

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating two separate stabbing incidents early Saturday that left three people hospitalized and one suspect in custody. San Jose police tweeted about the stabbings Saturday morning. Both incidents started as fights as bars and nightclubs were closing in the downtown San Jose entertainment area.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Denver

Auto theft fugitive caught by police after previous escape

The last at-large member of an auto theft ring which police say stole $3 million in vehicles and property throughout the Denver metro area was captured Friday evening during a SWAT operation. Esequiel "Zeke" Gomez, 33, was taken into custody at the end of a four-hour standoff in the 3200 block of West Girard Avenue. Thirty-year-old Demi Maestas, described by a police spokesperson as Gomez's girlfriend, was the first to emerge from the crawlspace of a residence after SWAT personnel injected tear gas into it. The pair held out for an unexpected duration, Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Ginger Delgado told CBS4. The...
DENVER, CO
CBS News

90-year-old man shot, critically wounded in Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 90-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in Lawndale Saturday morning. Police said the victim was discovered in the 1500 block of South Harding around 10 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical...
LAWNDALE, IL
CBS News

Oakland man charged with fentanyl, meth sales in San Francisco's Tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO – An Oakland man has been charged with distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood, United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds announced Thursday. Alex Murillo, 26, of Oakland, was arrested June 21 and is facing charges of distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine. On April...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS News

Fatal collision on 15 Freeway prompts lengthy road closure in Corona

Authorities were investigating a fatal collision that occurred in Corona early Friday morning, which left one person dead. The circumstances leading up to the crash were not immediately known, though California Highway Patrol officials arrived at the scene at around 2:40 a.m., where they saw several Good Samaritans attempting to put out a fire that had burst forth from the crashed semi truck.
CORONA, CA
CBS News

Man shot, seriously wounded while driving in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in serious condition after being shot while driving in the Back of the Yard neighborhood Friday morning. Police said the victim, 41, was driving, in the 4500 block of South Racine just before 5 a.m., when a vehicle pulled up beside him, and someone inside fired shots.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy