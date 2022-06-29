New supercomputers allow for more accurate weather forecasts

The Snowy Churro is an advertiser of Sonoran Living. The original The Snowy Churro food trailer opened in 2019 in Broomfield, Colorado. Having missed out on getting in on the ground floor, Darrel and Mary Ann decided in the winter of 2021 to join their growing team by opening the first The Snowy Churro in the Phoenix area after deciding to pursue their lifelong dream of owning their own business. For the first few months they continued working at the careers they loved, Darrel as a 23-year veteran math teacher and Mary Ann in the medical profession with over 20 years invested. As the business took off and the schedule filled up, they soon realized their new business had enormous potential, which meant it would demand much more of their time. They both left their jobs and took the leap of faith to work on the business full time.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO