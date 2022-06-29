Police officers carry Flame of Hope from Springfield to Eugene to benefit Special Olympics

ALBANY, Ore. -- Science has revealed new evidence in the case of an unidentified person from April 2020, but the person remains unidentified. Oregon State Police says that on April 4, 2020, the remains of an adult white woman were found off a road in Albany. According to state police, the woman was between 30 and 50 years old at the time of her death, and may have been dead for week or months. Due to the state of the remains, the woman was unidentifiable at the time. Police say an autopsy was performed and dental and DNA profiles were obtained, but neither of these have matched with any missing person case up to this point.

ALBANY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO