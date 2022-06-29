ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Police officers carry Flame of Hope from Springfield to Eugene to benefit Special Olympics

By NBC 16
nbc16.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. - Local police officers hit the ground running Wednesday morning to support Special Olympics Oregon. Springfield Police officers ran through Springfield carrying...

nbc16.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

Logging accident severely injures Oregon man

SPRINGFIELD Ore. (KPTV) – An Oregon man is fighting for his life in a Springfield hospital after a logging accident. Parker Price is suffering from severe spinal cord breaks, his right lung has collapsed and his left one has pneumonia. His wife Rachel Price is days away from having a baby and says the accident has been devastating to the family.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kezi.com

Search is on for missing hiker in Linn county

LINN COUNTY, Ore. - Linn County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing climber last seen on Mount Jefferson. Jeffrey Dale, 29, of Texas was last seen near the summit of Mount Jefferson near the 10,200' elevation mark, deputies said. Linn County Sheriff's Office deputies said the report came in...
LINN COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Springfield, OR
Springfield, OR
Sports
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH IN LANE COUNTY, OREGON ON HIGHWAY 36

LANE COUNTY, OR (July 1, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at approximately 5:08 PM, OSP and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 36 and Dorsey Lane. This is approximately 3 miles west of Junction City.
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Roseburg Fire Chief Monte Bryan retires

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Fire Chief Monte Bryan retired from the City Thursday, June 30, after more than 27 years of service that encompassed both of the City’s public safety departments. Bryan said serving as the fire chief since April 1, 2021, has been a great learning experience,...
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

Update: Police say downtown bomb threat was a 'false alarm'

EUGENE, Ore. – Police are investigating a bomb threat at the downtown Lane Community College campus in Eugene. Eugene Police say they received a call for a suspicious device around 1:50 p.m. Response logs show units focusing on the area of 10th Ave. and Olive Street.
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Olympics#Intellectual Disabilities#Flame#Epd
nbc16.com

Fire destroys Roseburg restaurant

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Roseburg Fire Department personnel responded to a reported commercial structure fire at 2435 NW Stewart Parkway. Dispatchers received several reports of smoke showing from the roof of the commercial structure that houses Del Taco on Stewart Parkway. Firefighters arrived on scene...
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene Police: 2 arrested; guns, money, narcotics recovered

EUGENE, Ore. — Around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Eugene Police SWAT, Street Crimes Unit, Special Investigations Unit and Drone Team executed a simultaneous narcotics and firearms search warrant at 3272 Kevington Avenue and 2177 W. 7th Place. "EPD SCU had received numerous public complaints regarding frequent, short-stay traffic and suspected...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Iconic Springfield track and field athletes honored in Oregon22 Heritage Trail

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Three new commemorative plaques in Springfield honor the historical accomplishments of local track athletes Maria Mutola, Nicholas Symmonds, and Bill Dellinger. Willamalane and Springfield Public Schools installed the plaques in partnership with Travel Lane County. All three plaques are part of the statewide Oregon22 Heritage Trail,...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
KIMA TV

Oregon man uses traffic equipment, homemade sign to collect parking fees, police say

ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPIC) — A 35-year-old Oregon man was charged with using traffic equipment to illegally collect parking fees for himself. According to the Roseburg Police Department report, an investigation revealed the man used an orange traffic cone, an orange protective vest, and a homemade sign on the roadway in an attempt to collect parking fees (or donations) from customers at a famers market.
ROSEBURG, OR
philomathnews.com

Mount Union Stories: Elmyra Rose Armentrout (1838-1903)

Passed Away at Philomath. The following biographical sketch is contributed by a friend of the deceased, Mrs. Armentrout:. Elmira Rose Dobbin Armentrout was born August 22nd, 1838, near Columbus, Ohio. She went to Illinois at the age of 15, and afterward prepared for teaching by attending the Normal school at Terre Haute, Indiana. She taught at intervals for nearly twenty years. In December 1859, she married W.H. Armentrout. She soon found the cares on her shoulders, Mr. Armentrout having responded to his country’s call to arms. He was absent three years, one fourth of which time he spent in a southern army prison.
PHILOMATH, OR
kezi.com

Scientific testing provides new info in 2020 unidentified person case

ALBANY, Ore. -- Science has revealed new evidence in the case of an unidentified person from April 2020, but the person remains unidentified. Oregon State Police says that on April 4, 2020, the remains of an adult white woman were found off a road in Albany. According to state police, the woman was between 30 and 50 years old at the time of her death, and may have been dead for week or months. Due to the state of the remains, the woman was unidentifiable at the time. Police say an autopsy was performed and dental and DNA profiles were obtained, but neither of these have matched with any missing person case up to this point.
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Woman accused of assaulting disabled young man did so multiple times, police say

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- New, disturbing details are coming to light about a Eugene woman who was recently caught on camera appearing to shove an object into a disabled young man's ear earlier this month. Further investigation revealed at least three additional incidents during the last two years involving Jennifer Mast,...
kqennewsradio.com

MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER MOTORCYCLE VERSUS DOG COLLISION

An Arizona man was hospitalized after a motorcycle versus dog collision Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said the accident happened at 8:10 a.m. in the 7600 block of Bullock Road in the Oakland area. A deputy arrived and found a motorcycle on the side of the road....
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Roseburg building total loss after fire

ROSEBURG, Ore.-- A commercial building is a total loss after a fire early Saturday morning. Roseburg Fire crews responded to the fire on the 2400 block of NW Stewart Parkway around 1:30 a.m. Officials said dispatch received reports of smoke showing from the roof. Firefighters used numerous engines and two...
ROSEBURG, OR
KATU.com

Fourth of July fireworks shows happening in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Are you looking to find somewhere to watch fireworks this Fourth of July?. A few cities including Portland, Vancouver, and Cannon Beach have banned the use of fireworks. RELATED | Where can fireworks be sold, used in Western Oregon & SW Washington?. If you are looking...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy