ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

OTTO on Congress Street in Portland, Maine is Back Open After 2 Years

By Brittany Rose
Q97.9
Q97.9
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I moved to southern Maine from central Maine in December of 2019. Prior to that, I'd come to the "big city" for concerts. After leaving my 9 to 5 and then hightailing it to a show, I'd often skip dinner and was left starving at the end of the...

wjbq.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotradiomaine.com

(Local) Where To Watch 4th of July Fireworks

Join South Portland in their annual 4th of July event at Bug Light park! Enjoy some music, karaoke, performers fireworks, and more! The event starts at 4:30pm and goes until 11pm. Being known for its impressive fireworks display, Ogunquit is celebrating July 4th at the beach! They will be launching...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, ME
Food & Drinks
City
Portland, ME
Portland, ME
Lifestyle
Local
Maine Government
Portland, ME
Restaurants
Portland, ME
Government
Local
Maine Lifestyle
Local
Maine Food & Drinks
State
Maine State
boothbayregister.com

New Bangor Savings branch opens at Meadow Mall

The Boothbay Harbor branch of Bangor Savings Bank opened in Meadow Mall on May 23 with a full remodel of the previous Key Bank office. The work took four months and included significant energy upgrades. Looking to achieve a more contemporary feel, Jaclyn Fish, Bangor Savings Vice President and community...
BANGOR, ME
Q97.9

Do You Remember These Wooden Playgrounds in Maine?

I am grateful to have had an extremely unique childhood. My mom ran a daycare right from our house so I was always surrounded by friends my age and got to do all sorts of crafts and activities every day. There were always toys at my house to play with,...
wabi.tv

Fourth of July celebrations around Maine

Maine (WABI) - Wondering how your town is celebrating Independence Day? Here’s a list of Maine communities hosting events:. If you would like to add a city or town to this list, please email wabi@wabi.tv and include a link, if possible. AUGUSTA: 4th of July parade starts at 10...
MAINE STATE
WGME

LIST | 4th of July fireworks, parades, and celebrations around Maine

If you're looking for Fourth of July firework displays, parades or celebrations near you, CBS 13 has compiled a list of locations across the state. All events happen on July 4 unless otherwise noted. Below is a list of some of the locations offering fireworks and celebrations:. Augusta. July 4th...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Congress Street
94.9 HOM

Maine Restaurant Under Fire For Being “Cashless”

Should a business be forced to accept cash? That is a question being asked in some Maine towns and cities. According to WMTW, one cafe / restaurant in South Portland is under fire because they refuse to accept cash. The CIA Cafe has been around for almost a decade and,...
nerej.com

Malone Commercial Brokers handles two deals totaling 62,000 s/f

Portland, ME Malone Commercial Brokers (MCB) leased 42,000 s/f at 95-97 Darling Ave. to Fork Food Labs and 20,000 s/f to Granite Bay Care at 482 Payne Rd. in Scarborough. MCB brokers Jennifer Small and Joe Malone placed these large-scale tenants in their new locations. Both buildings are owned and managed by East Brown Cow.
PORTLAND, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Q97.9

Viral 13 Foot Sturgeon Photo in the Kennebec is a Hoax

It is not uncommon to see the endangered sturgeon in Maine rivers. I've seen more than I can count hopping out of the Kennebec River in Augusta. These are primitive fish and pre-date dinosaurs. According to MaineRivers.org, they are bottom feeders. The ones we're likely to see in Maine rivers...
AUGUSTA, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Restaurants: Coming and Going

So, here’s why I made my career in radio and television: If you’re working fir a newspaper or magazine - print - you can quickly fall behind. Which is what happened last week. No sooner had I finished the weekly column, plugging Midcoast Provisions than Tony Bickford pulled the plug. Perhaps hoping to capitalize on the fact many of us got used to take out food during the pandemic, Midcoast would offer gourmet-to-go and offer deliveries. In an email, he told a customer there was ‘lack of interest’ in his three-month-old venture. Bickford said he’ll be in business at the Gardiner Road location, to explore opportunities in wholesaling - perhaps developing a line of branded menu choices. For now, the Web site says “Temporarily in Transition.”
WISCASSET, ME
WGME

Prepare to pay more for parking, trash bags and more in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) – Get ready to pay more for parking, trash bags, and more in Portland starting on Friday. The Portland City Council approved several fee increases as part of the FY23 budget. These fees go into effect July 1. Parking meter rates in the downtown area bounded by...
PORTLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Maine Lobster Festival announces 2022 Sea Princesses and coronation judges

Five young ladies have been selected as Sea Princesses to compete for the title of 2022 Maine Sea Goddess at the 75th Maine Lobster Festival. The coronation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 6:30 p.m., on the Maine stage on the Festival grounds at Harbor Park in Rockland. Also crowned will be the Crown Princess and Miss Congeniality.
MAINE STATE
Kool AM

Augusta, Maine Police Searching For Possible Missing Family

According to a press release from the Augusta Police Department, police are looking for the public's help in locating several members of the Al Hilfi family. The press release explains that, on Friday, July 1st, police responded Glenridge Drive for a report of suspicious activity. However, police now believe they are dealing with a series of missing persons. The missing include a young woman and four children.
AUGUSTA, ME
mainebiz.biz

$25M condo development proposed for Portland, off the peninsula

A real estate investor based in Portland and Miami has a proposal in the works for a $25 million condominium development in Portland. GenX Capital Partners closed earlier this month on the purchase of 0 Hope Ave., in the North Deering neighborhood, for $1.2 million. The firm is proposing to build 60 units, either as duplexes or triplexes.
PORTLAND, ME
B98.5

Arrest Made In Connection With Auburn, Maine Double Homicide

A New York man has been arrested in Maryland in connection with the deaths of a young man and a young woman in Auburn in June. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, 34 year old David Barnett, who goes by "Slim", was arrested in Rockland, Maryland. The arrest stems from the June 19th killing of 21-year-old Kelzie Caron, of Maine, and 21-year-old Pierre Langlois of Connecticut.
AUBURN, ME
Q97.9

Q97.9

Portland, ME
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy