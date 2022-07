Luke Bryan was among a long list of artists who took the Nissan Stadium stage during 2022 CMA Fest. The "Up" singer headlined Night 3 on Saturday, June 11. In the midst of stadium-rocking renditions of "Kick the Dust Up" and "Country Girl (Shake It for Me)," he opted to slow things down a little. During an intimate acoustic performance of "Drink a Beer," Bryan asked that the stage lights be turned off so that Nissan Stadium could then be drenched in the glow of 67,000 fans' cell phone lights.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 16 DAYS AGO