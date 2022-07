Iron in cats, just like in humans, is a very important mineral for the proper functioning of the body. When iron is deficient, red blood cells do not develop as they should. When there is not enough iron in the bone marrow, the cells produced are too small and their capacity to carry oxygen is too low. It is essential to recognize iron deficiency anemia as soon as possible because the underlying disease can be life-threatening to our cats.

ANIMALS ・ 24 DAYS AGO