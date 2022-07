Anchorage, Alaska (AP) - The Alaska State Fire Marshal’s Office is suspending the use of fireworks across large portions of the state, citing fire dangers. The state Department of Public Safety in a statement said the fire marshal’s office, along with the Division of Forestry and Fire Protection, have suspended the use fireworks until further notice in the Kenai Peninsula, Matanuska-Susitna, Denali and Fairbanks North Star boroughs.

2 DAYS AGO