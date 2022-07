The Iowa State Patrol expects an increase in traffic over the Independence Day holiday and they put an emphasis on the Move Over Law. Iowa State Patrol District 4 Trooper Shelby McCreedy says the Move Over Law requires that motorists must move over a lane if it’s safe and legal to do so, or slow down approximately 20 mile per hour to avoid stranded motorists or people that work on the shoulder of the road with flashing lights activated. McCreedy says this puts lives at risk when a motorist doesn’t move over.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO