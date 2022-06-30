ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, NY

Heritage Ministries Opens New Recruitment and Training Center

chautauquatoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeritage Ministries is working to assist those seeking employment in the health care industry at its new location in Lakewood. A ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony were held last week for the Heritage Recruitment and Training Center at the Chautauqua Mall. The new location is designed to...

chautauquatoday.com

wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Officials Submit Plan To Help Improve Neighborhoods

JAMESTOWN – Today the Jamestown’s Department of Development is submitting this year’s Annual Action Plan to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), seeking financial assistance to help cleanup city streets. Over the past few months, Director of Development Crystal Surdyk’s office led several community...
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Public Schools Honors Retirees at Reception

Jamestown Public Schools recently held a reception to thank this year's retirees. Each retiree was individually honored with a small gift and had the opportunity to tell their favorite JPS memory, and talk about their retirement plans. JPS Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker says, "This group represents hundreds of years of...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wrfalp.com

Independence Day Celebrations Set for Chautauqua County

Independence Day celebrations are set for across Chautauqua County this weekend. In the City of Dunkirk, a three-day festival kicks off at 9:00 a.m. Saturday with the Marauder Trotter Run/Walk 5K at Wright Park. The rest of the festival takes place at Dunkirk Memorial Park on Route 5 with live music and food vendors. Fireworks will take place at dusk on Monday, July 4.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
#Heritage Ministries#Human Resources
chautauquatoday.com

Two Chautauqua County Teams Play in Charity Hockey Event in Buffalo

35 Chautauqua County residents took to the ice at the HarborCenter in downtown Buffalo on Thursday to participate in the annual 11 Day Power Play marathon ice hockey game. The fundraising event began in 2017 with the intention of setting the world record for the longest continuous hockey game. One of this year's players, Greg Krauza from Fredonia, says he plays in memory of friends and family members he has lost to cancer...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Local humanitarian Evette Phillips-Garcia of ‘We R Buffalo Strong’ opens restaurant in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y (WIVB) — If you’re unfamiliar with the name Evette Phillips-Garcia, surely you’ve heard of her foundation We R Buffalo Strong. The non-profit volunteer organization has served Buffalo’s homeless population for years, providing homecooked meals year-round including holidays. On Wednesday, July 6, Phillips-Garcia plans to share her love of food in another way with […]
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

CLA Says Chautauqua Lake Is in Good Shape for July 4th

Chautauqua Lake is in good shape for the July 4th holiday. That's according to Doug Conroe, Executive Director of the Chautauqua Lake Association. CLA crews were busy this past week, removing approximately 720,000 pounds of vegetation from the lake. Conroe says the weeds so far are nothing more than a "minor annoyance," but adds that there are some areas where lakegoers should take caution...
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
City
Chautauqua, NY
City
Lakewood, NY
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: July 1 - July 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's Fourth of July weekend and there are plenty of family-friendly events taking place across Western New York. The Buffalo Bisons will host Independence Night on Monday. There will be a performance by the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and the largest fireworks show of the season at Sahlen Field. The team also announced it will sign 100-year-old World War II veteran Roy Kinyon to a one-day contract. According to the Bisons, Kinyon was invited to try out in the summer of 1942 but passed up the opportunity and enlisted in the United States Navy and served his country during World War II. You can find more information here.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Independence Day Celebrations This Weekend In Western New York

There is always something going on in Western New York, and on Independence Day weekend, there are a ton of events to celebrate our country’s freedom. During your regular trip to the grocery store, whether you shop at Tops or Wegmans, odds are you will see one or two people that have hats on, indicating that they served for our country. Hopefully, when you see a veteran, you thank them for your service every single time, but this weekend, there are several events happening around Western New York to honor those who have fought for our Independence, and you can see those events in Kadie’s Kalendar.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Police make 25 arrests through GIVE Initiative

Over the course of the last seven days, members of the Jamestown Police Department's Patrol Section and Investigative Section participated in Targeted Enforcement Patrols throughout the City of Jamestown funded by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) Initiative. The enforcement details were proactive in nature and focused on Problem-Oriented Policing to curb crime throughout the City of Jamestown based on Hot-Spot Policing, Focused Deterrence, and Street Outreach. Officers conducted traffic stops, warrant checks, beat patrols, domestic violence case follow-ups, and order of protection violation checks to list a few. As a result of the enforcement details, approximately 25 arrests were made. The arrests included warrant arrests, crime-in-progress arrests, order of protection violation arrests, foot pursuits, narcotics arrests, narcotics recoveries, and arrests of some of the Top 10 Most Wanted Individuals.
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Dunkirk Police announce passing of dispatcher

The Dunkirk Police Department has announced the passing of a long-time police dispatcher. The department on its Facebook page indicated Jeffrey Ganey had passed away. He died on Monday at the age of 44. Ganey served the department and the community for 18 years. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.
DUNKIRK, NY
buffalorising.com

Done Deal: Pierce Building

Anthony Trusso purchased a mixed-use building in the Theater District yesterday. Trusso’s 653 Main LLC paid $1.4 million for the two-story Pierce Building at 653 Main across from Shea’s. The building contains ground floor commercial space, four large apartments on the second floor, and parking in the rear for 16 vehicles. Trusso also bought a commercial building located at 2940 Delaware Avenue for $1.163 million.
BUFFALO, NY
thechallengernews.com

We Have Been Insulted, Hoodwinked and Bamboozled!

With all due respect, Councilman Ulysees O. Wingo’s resolution to officially redefine/ rename our community “East Buffalo” is an untimely, divisive distraction that smacks of gentrification. Is this how we memorialize and honor the beloved victims of the recent massacre and all the great people/ancestors who came before us/them? By talking loud and saying nothing? Call it what you want. We are EAST SIDE STRONG Mr. Wingo Proud Black people With a rich legacy. Where is your master plan to restore that legacy? -The Editors.
BUFFALO, NY

