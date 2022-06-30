Heritage Ministries Opens New Recruitment and Training Center

There is always something going on in Western New York, and on Independence Day weekend, there are a ton of events to celebrate our country’s freedom. During your regular trip to the grocery store, whether you shop at Tops or Wegmans, odds are you will see one or two people that have hats on, indicating that they served for our country. Hopefully, when you see a veteran, you thank them for your service every single time, but this weekend, there are several events happening around Western New York to honor those who have fought for our Independence, and you can see those events in Kadie’s Kalendar.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO