Click here to read the full article. Jon Stewart has publicly denounced the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the historical case of Roe v. Wade that made abortion a constitutional right in America. On his show, The Problem with Jon Stewart, the comedian stated that the Supreme Court is “the Fox News of justice.” He continues, “I mean, there is no consistency. States can’t regulate guns, but they can regulate [uteruses], you know?” The ruling reverses 50 years of precedent from the landmark 1973 case that gave women in the U.S. the right under federal law to terminate a pregnancy, and a...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 32 MINUTES AGO