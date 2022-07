RubberDucks 10, SeaWolves 9 (12) Brayan Rocchio and Jhonkensy Noel each drilled two-run home runs in the 12th inning to lift the Ducks to a marathon victory at Erie on Saturday night. For Noel, it was his second homer of the night and already his fifth since being called up...

ERIE, PA ・ 45 MINUTES AGO