ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Worth, FL

Deputies looking for missing, endangered Lake Worth man

By Monica Magalhaes
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rlYv9_0gQFlKxx00

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are looking for a missing and endangered man in Lake Worth who they say has been diagnosed with dementia.

Thomas Davidson, 66, was last seen in the area of Arcara Way.

He is described as 5 foot 8 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with grey hair and green eyes.

Davidson was last seen riding a red bicycle. He was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and brown boots.

Anyone who comes in contact with Thomas Davidson or knows his whereabouts is urged to contact PBSO Communications at 561-688-3400.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
850wftl.com

PBSO seek help finding man wanted for animal cruelty in West Palm Beach

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying a man who is wanted for animal cruelty. According to deputies the man abandoned a small, grey and white Maltese dog at a gas station in West Palm Beach on June 14 at around 6:35 a.m. The dog was found locked inside a dog crate. PBSO provided a video on their Facebook page stating the man responsible is seen on surveillance footage.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Deputy involved shooting in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy with the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office was involved in a shooting in unincorporated Boca Raton on Saturday. Investigators said shortly before 6:30 a.m., deputies arrived on scene at Lockspur Trail where they heard a woman screaming for help. After deputies forced their...
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Woman arrested for hit and run in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Port St. Lucie was arrested for a hit and run with injuries after striking a man riding a bicycle, per police. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said officers arrested 50-year-old Marie Morris after she struck a 24-year-old man who was riding home from work on his bike.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Worth, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Lake Worth, FL
Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
WSVN-TV

10-year-old boy drowns in Lauderdale Lakes home

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 10-year-old boy has died in what authorities have described as a drowning at a Lauderdale Lakes home. Broward Sheriff’s Office and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the home along the 4500 block of Northwest 32nd Court, just after 9:05 a.m., Saturday.
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
Click10.com

Broward deputies searching for missing 13-year-old girl

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County deputies are searching for a 13-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday night, officials said. Detectives say Jennifer Fuentes-Garcia was last seen at around 11:30 p.m. near the 1700 block of Southwest 44th Avenue in unincorporated central Broward County. They describe Fuentes-Garcia as 5-foot-6...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pbso Communications
cw34.com

Deputies blamed for inmate leaving shower, passing contraband, running around and spraying

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A confinement status inmate in Palm Beach County's Main Detention Center left his cell without proper restraint, and passed contraband to two other inmates, tampered with an electrical outlet, and sprayed unknown chemicals in the air. The actions of the inmate — who CBS12 News has reported on in relation to a murder — led to an internal affairs investigation against two sheriff’s deputies.
Click10.com

Robber steals from woman at airport in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A woman reported a masked robber ran away with her watch on Thursday at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport. The woman said she was standing outside at about 1:40 a.m., near Terminal 1, when the robber targeted her, according to Claudinne Caro, a spokeswoman for the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSVN-TV

Man’s hand blown off by fireworks in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man lost one of his hands after it was blown off by fireworks in Lauderdale Lakes, fire officials said. 7News cameras cameras captured blood covering the parking lot of a Chevron gas station along the 4400 block of North State Road 7. Broward Sheriff’s...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs Woman Killed By County Bus

A Coral Springs woman was struck and killed by a Broward County Transit bus Thursday, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Maria Zevallos, 56, of 8426 N.W. 24th Ct., was crossing a road that runs through the county bus depot at 101 N.W. First Ave. in Fort Lauderdale when the bus, driven by Ann Marie Baker-Kennerly, 51, of Deerfield Beach, ran into her around 6:47 a.m., according to BSO.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy