Lincoln County, ID

Lincoln County Pool construction faces new obstacle

By Jack Schemmel
kmvt
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A building project at the Lincoln County Pool is facing obstacles once again. This time, the delay is from an increase in construction costs. For years, the Lincoln County Pool has been working to...

www.kmvt.com

Comments / 0

kmvt

Firework bans in place for Blaine County, Bellevue, and Ketchum

Camp Rainbow Gold gives children with cancer and their families a summer camp experience. Camp Rainbow Gold gives children with cancer and their families a summer camp experience. Hidden burn dangers on hot days. Updated: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:44 PM MDT. Temperatures of playground equipment may be higher than...
BLAINE COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Days of the Old West Festival returns to Hailey

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — During Haliey’s Days of the Old West Festival, the city’s population practically doubles. “Hailey is the hub of Fourth of July activities in Blaine County,” said Mike McKenna, the ex-director of the Chamber of Commerce. “It is one of the best places in Idaho to see the Fourth, one of the best places in the west a few days ago.”
HAILEY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Construction Begins on Nation’s Larges Research Dairy Near Rupert

RUPERT, Idaho (KLIX)-Construction of the largest research dairy in the United States got underway with a groundbreaking on Thursday near Rupert. According to the University of Idaho, the $22.5 million Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment (Idaho CAFE) will operate as a full size dairy with around 2,000 cows on 640 acres. The Idaho CAFE will operate between three counties with the dairy in Minidoka County, an education and outreach center in Jerome County, and collaborative food science programs with the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls County. "Idaho CAFE will conduct research and deliver education to support a sustainable future for Idaho’s dairies, livestock operations, crop production and food processing industries. The center will link research, education and outreach in a public-private partnership to support the state of Idaho, generate jobs and support economic progress," according to the U of I in a statement released in May. The Idaho CAFE has received support from a number of sources including the food manufacturer Chobani which committed $1 million earlier this year to help with construction of the facility. Construction of the first phase of the dairy is expected to be complete in 2023.
RUPERT, ID
kmvt

Burley fireworks show back on after last minute donation

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Fourth of July tradition in southern Idaho was at risk following an announcement that the annual Burley fireworks display was canceled circled social media. According to the announcement, supply chain interruptions kept the city from receiving the shipment of fireworks that were ordered in...
BURLEY, ID
City
Shoshone, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
County
Lincoln County, ID
kmvt

BLM responds to wildfire north of Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Update at 10:32 a.m. June 30: BLM Idaho Fire says most of the active fire is out as of Thursday morning, but crews are still working on hot spots and building hot spots. They say the fire is difficult to access and is still...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Man watched as Sugarloaf Fire flames burned near his house

EDEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Many residents of the Magic Valley could see the smoke coming west of Eden Wednesday afternoon. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) says they will have control of the Sugarloaf Fire, which was at 5,000 acres at one point, by 8:00 p.m. Thursday,. While structures...
EDEN, ID
#Water Conservation#Urban Construction#The Lincoln County Pool
kmvt

Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Lavender Goddess Farm

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One summer, Jennifer Schoth’s son was making a killing mowing lawns, and someone in the house was not all too happy: her daughter. “She was, well, maybe a little bit jealous and wanted to make money as well,” said Jennifer Schoth with Lavender Goddess Farm. “She was only 10, so she couldn’t really get a job doing anything else, so we had a big lavender plant at home, and I said, ‘well, let’s try and do something with this.’”
BUHL, ID
kmvt

Twin Falls Fire Department makes progress on new training center

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Progress is quickly moving along on the Twin Falls Fire Department’s new training center located out by the Twin Falls Animal Shelter. Fire Chief Les Kenworthy says this has been a project the fire department has needed for a long time, and he is excited it is finally here.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Teen Drowns Near Elko, Twin Falls County Dive Team Recover Body

ELKO, Nevada (KLIX)-A 17-year-old drowned while kayaking at a reservoir near Elko Thursday evening. According to the Elko County Sheriff's Office, The young man was kayaking near the north shore of the Southfork Reservoir at around 8 p.m. when the kayak overturned. The teen was not able to get back to the kayak and drowned. Other people in the area tried to get to the teen but were unable to find him under water. Officers with the Nevada State Parks, Nevada Division of Wildlife, and the Elko County Sheriff's Office searched the area in boats and one deputy snorkeled in attempt to locate the body. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Dive Team responded to assist in the search and was able to recover the teen Friday afternoon.
ELKO, NV
News Break
Politics
kmvt

As capacity issues persist, Twin Falls Animal Shelter asks for help

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the Twin Falls Animal Shelter continues to navigate capacity issues, they have released an open letter to the people of Twin Falls County, which asked residents to do more to help. The shelter’s years-long battle to free-up space continues, leading Director Debbie Blackwood...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Department of Labor data shows average wage in Idaho is $23.05 an hour

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Data released Thursday from the Idaho Department of Labor shows the average hourly wage in the Gem State is $23.05 an hour for 2021. Data compiled includes last year’s figures for the state, seven Metropolitan Statistical Areas, and two rural county regions. That wage is...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Three-vehicle crash east of Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a three-vehicle collision that occurred east of Twin Falls on July 1st, at 4:38 p.m. Police say a 46-year-old man from Bellevue, WA, was driving southbound in a Chrysler Pacifica on 3300 E, a 50-year-old Rupert woman was traveling eastbound on 3900 N. in a Ford Explorer and a 57-year-old woman from Kimberly was stopped at the stop sign of the intersection in a Subaru Crosstrek.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

$5,000 Reward In Case Of Jerome ID Woman Missing 2 Yrs

A Jerome, Idaho woman has been missing for more than two years, and her story has been shared by several state websites in recent weeks. Have you seen Liliam Gomez?. The last date of contact family had with Liliam Gomez, a missing Jerome resident, was March 6, 2020, according to a June 26 post shared by her sister Yuliana on the Idaho Missing Persons Alert Facebook page. Liliam hasn't been heard from in more than 27 months, and her family is desperately seeking answers.
JEROME, ID
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bingham, Blaine, Bonneville, Butte, Power by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-02 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Pocatello. Target Area: Bingham; Blaine; Bonneville; Butte; Power The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Blaine County in central Idaho South central Butte County in southeastern Idaho Northwestern Power County in southeastern Idaho Northwestern Bonneville County in southeastern Idaho West central Bingham County in southeastern Idaho * Until 430 PM MDT. * At 400 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Rockford to 21 miles west of Aberdeen, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Blackfoot, Springfield, Rockford, Moreland, Rose, Pingree, Taber, Groveland, Coxs Well Airport and Bear Trap Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

What’s The Dumbest Reason You Got Fired From A Twin Falls Job?

We've all been fired from a job at least once before. It's not anything to beat yourself up about, but instead, it should be viewed as a valuable life lesson. I have a friend who got fired from the old Taco Time in Twin Falls. You know, the one that used to be next to Jack in the Box. He was shown the door because when he was asked if he could work faster, his reply was simply and honestly, "No."
TWIN FALLS, ID

