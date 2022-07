>Coroner's Officer Rules on Cause of Death for Disgraced Funeral Director. (Lancaster, PA) -- The Lancaster County coroner's office says disgraced former funeral director Andrew Scheid died of natural causes. The 51-year-old man who'd been under house arrest for tampering with public records and abuse of a corpse was found dead in a parked car Monday evening. The coroner says his autopsy shows Scheid died of natural causes from pulmonary emboli, a blockage in the arteries in the lungs.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO