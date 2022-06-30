Hackensack Ex-Con Assaulted Female Neighbor As She Held Baby, Police Charge

Robert Grembowiec Photo Credit: MUGSHOT

An ex-con with an extensive criminal history was jailed after he assaulted his Hackensack neighbor as she held her young baby, authorities said.

Robert Grembowiec, 49, apparently became upset over a water cooler that leaked in front of his apartment door, according to Capt. Darren DeWitt, the officer in charge of the department.

Grembowiec knocked on her door and she opened it on Monday holding her 9-month-old child, the captain said.

Grembowiec then hit her several times on the arm with a mini souvenir baseball bat, he said.

The woman went to Hackensack University Medical Center after complaining of pain in her arm, DeWitt said.

Police arrested Grembowiec on aggravated assault and child endangerment charges. They also seized the bat as evidence.

Grembowiec has a criminal history that stretches back to 1994 in New Jersey and Florida.

Offenses with convictions -- and either jail or prison time -- have included mostly burglary, but he's also been arrested over the years on charges that include grand theft, trafficking in stolen property and drug possession, records show.

Grembowiec remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail pending court action.

