Celebs Share Abortion Stories Amid Controversial Overturning of Roe v Wade

As women around the country unite in an effort to fight the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade , many celebrities are coming forward with their own stories. The ruling leaves each state to decide whether or not abortions are legal. Since the ruling, nearly half of the country is at risk of having severe laws, or banning abortions fully. Notable faces are giving their take on just how dangerous and unfair this decision is, noting their own experiences with making the decision to terminate their pregnancy.

Rita Moreno nearly died from an illegal abortion in the 1970s

Before Roe v. Wade was enacted, Morena became pregnant by her then-boyfriend Marlon Brando. Brando paid $500 for a doctor to perform the abortion. Despite it being performed by a professional, Moreno learned the abortion was botched.

“Marlon took me to the hospital. I had what they told me was a ‘disturbed pregnancy,'” Moreno said, per Variety. “The doctor didn’t do anything really, except make me bleed. In other words, he didn’t do it right. I didn’t know it then, but I could have died. What a mess. What a dreadful mess.”

The recent ruling isn’t a shock to Moreno but it does have her concerned about what expectant mothers will do regarding having to potentially take decisions into their own hands if they are illegal in their states. “Taking it to the most extreme, girls who get pregnant because of rape or incest. Unfair isn’t a strong enough word, but it’s unfair.”

As someone who believes in a woman’s rights, the 90-year-old West Side Story icon says she will continue to be an advocate. “We loud mouths are going to have to get busy. There are many of us. I’m thinking what are we going to do about this? If anything, this has reactivated us.”

Cheryl Burke says she was 18 years old and did everything to prevent pregnancy when she became pregnant

Burke spoke out in an emotional and transparent TikTok video the day the decision was announced. To combat myths that women who seek abortions are not responsible, Burke explained that she took extreme measures to prevent pregnancy. Still, it wasn’t enough.

“I got an abortion while I was going through a really huge transition in my life. I was practicing safe sex. I was using protection and I was on birth control and s——— happens,” she explained. “I was two weeks pregnant when I got an abortion and I remember rolling up to Planned Parenthood with picketers holding anti-abortion signs and that alone was traumatic. On top of it all, the whole process is traumatic, and the fact that now you’re making it illegal for us women to make this decision about our own bodies is absolutely insanity.”

Burke doesn’t regret her decision, noting that she’s thankful she was able to live out her dreams in her life. The Dancing With the Stars pro says all women should be able to decide the same if they choose.

Meadow Walker says she chose to have an abortion amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic

The daughter of Fast & Furious star Paul Walker revealed she was 20 years old when she sought an abortion. “There are countless women who have struggled with making the decision to have an abortion. I too have battled with the choice but in 2020, when the world was collapsing during the pandemic, I sought an abortion,” she wrote on social media.

She fears banning abortions won’t prevent women from getting them, instead, women will be at risk by having to get them done illegally. “Knowing even more women won’t have the opportunity to seek safe termination and choose their bodies first is absolutely heartbreaking,” she added.

