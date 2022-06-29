ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Celebs Share Abortion Stories Amid Controversial Overturning of Roe v Wade

By Brenda Alexander
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

As women around the country unite in an effort to fight the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade , many celebrities are coming forward with their own stories. The ruling leaves each state to decide whether or not abortions are legal. Since the ruling, nearly half of the country is at risk of having severe laws, or banning abortions fully. Notable faces are giving their take on just how dangerous and unfair this decision is, noting their own experiences with making the decision to terminate their pregnancy.

Cheryl Burke | Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Rita Moreno nearly died from an illegal abortion in the 1970s

Before Roe v. Wade was enacted, Morena became pregnant by her then-boyfriend Marlon Brando. Brando paid $500 for a doctor to perform the abortion. Despite it being performed by a professional, Moreno learned the abortion was botched.

“Marlon took me to the hospital. I had what they told me was a ‘disturbed pregnancy,'” Moreno said, per Variety. “The doctor didn’t do anything really, except make me bleed. In other words, he didn’t do it right. I didn’t know it then, but I could have died. What a mess. What a dreadful mess.”

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Pl-ctdIjSyw?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>
Source: YouTube

The recent ruling isn’t a shock to Moreno but it does have her concerned about what expectant mothers will do regarding having to potentially take decisions into their own hands if they are illegal in their states. “Taking it to the most extreme, girls who get pregnant because of rape or incest. Unfair isn’t a strong enough word, but it’s unfair.”

As someone who believes in a woman’s rights, the 90-year-old West Side Story icon says she will continue to be an advocate. “We loud mouths are going to have to get busy. There are many of us. I’m thinking what are we going to do about this? If anything, this has reactivated us.”

Cheryl Burke says she was 18 years old and did everything to prevent pregnancy when she became pregnant

Burke spoke out in an emotional and transparent TikTok video the day the decision was announced. To combat myths that women who seek abortions are not responsible, Burke explained that she took extreme measures to prevent pregnancy. Still, it wasn’t enough.

“I got an abortion while I was going through a really huge transition in my life. I was practicing safe sex. I was using protection and I was on birth control and s——— happens,” she explained. “I was two weeks pregnant when I got an abortion and I remember rolling up to Planned Parenthood with picketers holding anti-abortion signs and that alone was traumatic. On top of it all, the whole process is traumatic, and the fact that now you’re making it illegal for us women to make this decision about our own bodies is absolutely insanity.”

Burke doesn’t regret her decision, noting that she’s thankful she was able to live out her dreams in her life. The Dancing With the Stars pro says all women should be able to decide the same if they choose.

Meadow Walker says she chose to have an abortion amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic

The daughter of Fast & Furious star Paul Walker revealed she was 20 years old when she sought an abortion. “There are countless women who have struggled with making the decision to have an abortion. I too have battled with the choice but in 2020, when the world was collapsing during the pandemic, I sought an abortion,” she wrote on social media.

She fears banning abortions won’t prevent women from getting them, instead, women will be at risk by having to get them done illegally. “Knowing even more women won’t have the opportunity to seek safe termination and choose their bodies first is absolutely heartbreaking,” she added.

RELATED: Jussie Smollett on Fallout From Alleged Hate Crime Hoax – ‘I Had to Sell My House’

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 2

Related
Parade

Taylor Swift Offers Strong Reaction After Roe v. Wade Decision

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift shared her thoughts on the new ruling from the Supreme Court that overturned the 1973 decision of Roe v. Wade. Roe's reversal ends the federal protection of abortion rights and hands the power to individual. Swift wrote: "I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are -...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rita Moreno
Person
Cheryl Burke
Person
Marlon Brando
Person
Jussie Smollett
Fox News

Whoopi Goldberg warns Clarence Thomas following Roe v. Wade reversal: You could become a 'quarter of a person'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg lashed out against Justice Clarence Thomas following the Supreme Court's historic ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Following Friday's stunning reversal of a roughly 50-year precedent that federally protected abortions, the ladies of the ABC daytime program took turns trashing the Supreme Court's decision while broadcasting from the Bahamas.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ETOnline.com

Cheryl Burke Recalls Her Abortion at 18 in Response to Overturn of Roe v. Wade

Dancing With The Stars pro Cheryl Burke opened up about having an abortion following the Supreme Court's reversal of the Roe v. Wade decision on Friday. "I am saddened by the news this morning, and it weighs heavy in my heart because I had an abortion when I was 18 years old," Burke said in a TikTok. "If it wasn’t for places like Planned Parenthood, I would be a mother."
CELEBRITIES
Salon

Brett Kavanaugh voted to reverse Roe v. Wade, but is fine with people traveling for abortions

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When the U.S. Supreme Court announced its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on Friday, June 24, one of the six GOP-appointed justices who had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade was Donald Trump appointee Justice Brett Kavanaugh — who, contrary to the claims of Sen. Susan Collins in 2018, clearly did not consider Roe "settled law." Individual states, under the Dobbs ruling, are now free to outlaw abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Roe V Wade#Abortion Laws#The Supreme Court
Shine My Crown

Maxine Waters Vows to Defy SCOTUS Ruling: 'The Hell With the Supreme Court'; Says 'Black Women Will Be Out in Droves'

Rep. Maxine Waters has vowed to defy and protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. "You ain't seen nothing yet," Waters said. "Women are going to control their bodies no matter how they try and stop us. The hell with the Supreme Court. We will defy them. Women will be in control of their bodies. And if they think Black women are intimidated or afraid, they got another thought coming."
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IndieWire

Samuel L. Jackson Slams ‘Uncle Clarence’ Thomas for Hypocrisy on Interracial Marriage

Click here to read the full article. Many of Hollywood’s biggest names have slammed the Supreme Court’s majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and end the protection of abortion access at a federal level. But some in Hollywood, like Samuel L. Jackson, are also looking deeper into the concurring opinions in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, particularly one written by Justice Clarence Thomas. While Thomas joined Justice Alito’s majority opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, he also wrote a concurring opinion that went much further (so much so that none of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Thomas wants the Supreme Court to overturn landmark rulings that legalized contraception, same-sex marriage

The Supreme Court must revisit and overrule past landmark decisions that legalized the right to obtain contraception, the right to same-sex intimacy and the right to same-sex marriage, conservative Justice Clarence Thomas wrote Friday. Thomas, in a concurring opinion to the court’s precedent-breaking decision overturning Roe v. Wade and wiping...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HollywoodLife

Halle Berry Is ‘Outraged’ After Roe V Wade Is Overturned: ‘Guns Have More Rights Than Women’

Halle Berry often speaks out on what she infers as injustices — and she did it once again on Friday when she used her social media platform to rail against the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe V. Wade. The Oscar winner took to her Instagram to share a blistering message to her fans after the Unites States’ highest court put an end to women’s constitutional right to abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

128K+
Followers
107K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy