ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

5-star Maryland, Michigan target says he is 'leaning college' opposed to NBA G-league

By Ethan Stone
saturdaytradition.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoveted 5-star and class of 2023 big man Aaron Bradshaw has plenty of options on where to play ball in a few seasons. Bradshaw, the No. 15 player in the nation and 2nd...

saturdaytradition.com

Comments / 0

Related
FastBreak on FanNation

LiAngelo Ball Has Signed With An NBA Team

The Charlotte Hornets have released their NBA Summer League Roster, which has LiAngelo Ball on it. Ball is the older brother of LaMelo (currently on the Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (currently on the Chicago Bulls and was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017).
CHARLOTTE, NC
On3.com

4-star EDGE Rico Walker announces top 5 schools

Hickory (N.C.) four-star EDGE Rico Walker has named Auburn, Florida, Maryland, North Carolina and. Walker is the No. 175 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He currently has an On3...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
New Jersey State
State
Kentucky State
State
Maryland State
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors land ex-NCAA Tournament hero

The Golden State Warriors are adding another champion to their roster after winning a championship themselves. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday that the Warriors have agreed to a two-year, $9.3 million contract with free agent guard Donte DiVincenzo. The deal comes with a player option in the second year.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba G League
Yardbarker

Gambo: JaVale McGee Seeking Multi-Year Deal

NBA free agency is nearly here, and the Phoenix Suns find themselves as the talk of the league thanks to center Deandre Ayton. Ayton, expected to command a max deal, will have a few suitors across the league despite his status as an unrestricted free agent. The Suns aren't expected to be one of them.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Big Ten Reportedly Waiting To Hear From 1 Major Program

Notre Dame has the Big Ten's full attention as Pac-12 programs Oregon and Washington scramble to leave the conference. According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, the Big Ten is holding off on adding either Oregon or Washington to the conference for now. It's, instead, waiting on the Fighting Irish.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Fans react to report of USC, UCLA leaving for Big Ten

Welp, it happened. A report from Jon Wilner of L.A. Daily News was released on Thursday, and is stating that USC and UCLA are looking at leaving the Pac-12 for the B1G in 2024. This would make the B1G a 16-team conference if it happens, and have the west coast...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Big Ten targeting 1 huge school to continue expansion

Reports emerged Thursday indicating that the Big Ten is poised to add USC and UCLA to its ranks within two years, but the conference apparently is not done there. According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, the Big Ten may look to add further Pac-12 schools to its ranks after landing its current two targets. However, the bigger priority will be to try to convince Notre Dame to drop its independent status and formally join the conference.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Game Haus

Miami Heat Agree to Deals with Victor Oladipo and Dewayne Dedmon

The Miami Heat have agreed to free-agent deals with Victor Oladipo and Dewayne Dedmon according to multiple reports. Oladipo, 30, is a two-time All-Star who has played for the Magic, Thunder, Pacers, Rockets and Heat. He has averaged 17.4 points and 3.9 assists per game. Last season for the Heat, Oladipo averaged 12.4 points and 3.5 assists in eight games played after recovering from a quad injury.
MIAMI, FL
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan lands commitment from St. Louis WR for class of 2023

Michigan has another commitment for the class of 2023, edging some B1G competition for the pledge in the process. On Friday, 3-star receiver Fredrick Moore out of Cardinal Ritter College Prep in St. Louis, Missouri announced his commitment to Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines. He landed on a Michigan commitment over Illinois and Minnesota in the B1G with Cincinnati and Texas A&M also on his list of finalists.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
247Sports

2023 four-star CB Braxton, "I rushed into committing"

Jaylon Braxton, a senior four-star cornerback from Frisco (Texas) Lone Star, committed to Michigan State on June 14, only to rescind his commitment to the Spartans. "I just wanted to make sure I’m making the right choice. I rushed into committing," Braxton told SpartanTailgate. "I was originally going to do that on July 9th, so that’s what I’m going to do now. Michigan State is still a top choice for me. So I’m just going to be comparing the notes my family and I took from each visit to make sure I pick the school that fits best for me. If I could go back, I wish I would have just stuck to what I said I was going to do and commit on the 9th. I was pressured, so I just committed."
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Kevin Huerter, former Maryland star, tweets blunt reaction to getting traded by Atlanta Hawks

Kevin Huerter has had a solid start to his NBA career with the Atlanta Hawks. But on Friday, Huerter experienced for the first time what it is like to be traded. A first-round pick of the Hawks during the 2018 NBA Draft, Huerter had turned into a consistent contributor for the team with 274 appearances and 216 starts over his first 4 seasons. He also turned in some dramatic NBA Playoff outings, scoring 27 points in a Game 7 win over Philadelphia during 2021 playoffs.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy